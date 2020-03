Women who are stressed-out are more likely to experience painful menstrual cramps

You may be surprised to learn this, but there is a blood test which can reveal how stressed you are. ​It is called the cortisol blood test.

Cortisol is a stress hormone released by the adrenal glands. Your brain triggers its release in response to stress. However, when the cortisol levels are too high, it can do more harm than good. When you are constantly under stress, it can interrupt your body functions.

The cortisol level test can determine whether your cortisol levels are too high or too low. It can also help in detecting medical conditions such as Cushing syndrome (caused by increased cortisol levels) and Addison’s disease (caused by too little of cortisol).

Cortisol levels change throughout the day. Normally, the levels are highest in the morning and lowest during the evening. So, it is best to get your blood test done during the morning hours. This may help the doctors to better understand whether your cortisol levels are normal or not. The normal range for the cortisol levels during the morning hours (6 to 8 am) lies between 6 and 23 micrograms per deciliter (mcg/dL).

While the blood test can reveal how stressed you are, there are also some signs that indicates you’re too stressed out. Watch out for these silent signals:

Weekend headaches

Stress can cause migraine and tension-type headache. According to the American Headache Society, most people with migraines report stress as a trigger.

Awful period cramps

Women who are stressed-out are more likely to experience painful menstrual cramps, according to a Harvard study. Researchers blame a stress-induced imbalance of hormones. Hitting the gym may help decrease sympathetic nervous system activity and soothe cramps, say experts.

An achy mouth

Teeth grinding, which usually occurs during sleep, can lead to a sore jaw. Stress can worsen it. Using a nighttime mouth guard may help.

Odd dreams

Stress can disrupt your sleep process and allow unpleasant dreams to recur all night. Try to sleep for 7 to 8 hours a night. Do not consume caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime.