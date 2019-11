According to sport injury experts, knee and ankle injuries are the most common injuries that athletes suffer from. © Shutterstock

Watching an electric Ravindra Jadeja sliding to save a boundary without crashing into the advertising boards takes hours of training. It is practice that allows Jadeja to do it without crashing or injuring himself. Injury is the unwanted but unavoidable part of every sport, be it cricket, football or tennis. All our favourite players starting from Sachin Tendulkar to Diego Maradona, have spent time off the field and court recovering from injuries. This can be your reality too, if you are actively into any kind of sport. According to sport injury experts, knee and ankle injuries are the most common injuries that athletes suffer from. However, you are less likely to fall prey to injuries if your personal skills and fitness levels are excellent.

SPORTS INJURIES CLASSIFIED

This type of can be broadly divided into two broad types. The first type is called an acute traumatic injury which is usually the result of a single blow from a single application of force — like getting a cross-body block in football. The second type of sports injury is called an overuse or chronic injury, the result of repetitive training, such as running, overhand throwing, or serving a ball in tennis.

THE RICE PRINCIPLE

Typically, people tend to ignore overuse injuries, as they seem less important than acute injuries. That aching wrist or soreness in your knees may seem irrelevant, but it is important to remember that if left untreated, a chronic injury worsens over time. If you are involved in sports, you need to bear in mind that action taken in the first 48 hours post-injury is crucial to recovery. During this phase, first follow the RICE principle:

R: Restrict activity, as this will prevent worsening of the injury.

I: ice application for 20 minutes, every one or two hours has an anti-inflammatory effect and acts as a miracle drug for the injury.

C: Compression with an elastic bandage, coupled with elevating the injured area will reduce swelling. A compression bandage also minimises intra muscular bleeding.

E: Elevate the injured area.

FIGHTING COMMON INJURIES

Here we give you some important information about the most common sport injuries and their treatment.

Hamstring Strain

Hamstring strains are common in football due to the need for sudden sprints and changing directions. Three muscles in the back of the thigh form the hamstring.

Combat plan: A pulled hamstring needs to be treated within the first 48 hours post-injury. After the initial first aid, one needs to stretch and strengthen the injured hamstring to ensure that flexibility and strength are equal for both injured and non-injured sides.

Ankle sprain

Most athletes have experienced a sprained ankle, which typically occurs when the foot turns inward. This turning, stretches or tears the ligaments on the outside of the ankle, which are relatively weak. In addition to the ligament damage there may also be damage to tendons, bones and other joint tissues.

Combat plan: Immediate first aid for ankle sprain once again includes the RICE therapy. Protect the injured ankle by taping or an ankle support. Anti-inflammatory medication along with ultrasound and laser treatment is used to reduce pain and swelling. One should go for cross friction massage to promote healing and reduce scar tissue development. As soon as the pain gets tolerable, begin strengthening exercises which help overcome stiffness and restore mobility. Balance training is an equally important part of ankle injury rehabilitation.

Groin strain

Groin injury is common in sports like hockey, soccer, and baseball. Pushing off in a side-to-side motion causes strain of the inner thigh muscles, or groin. A rupture or tear in these muscles usually occurs when sprinting, changing direction or during rapid movements of the leg against resistance such as kicking a ball.

Combat Plan: After applying the standard RICE therapy, a rehab programme consisting of soft tissue treatment, stretching, strengthening and sports massage is recommended. Returning to full activity too quickly can aggravate a groin pull or turn it into a long-term problem.

Frozen shoulder

In softball, tennis, volleyball, swimming and weight training the shoulder joint and muscles are over stressed as the arm is in an overhead position and the small rotator cuff muscles begin to stretch out and may cause joint pain or frozen shoulder. Frozen shoulder causes the tendons to become inflamed and painful.

Combat Plan: An ideal relief plan includes exercises to strengthen the rotator cuff muscles. This will help hold your shoulder firmly in place. A sports medicine regimen of physical therapy, ultrasound, moist heat and electrical muscle stimulation followed by rehabilitative exercises is ideal.

Lower back injury

Almost all sports participants experience a strained lower back injury at some point, usually from twisting awkwardly to the right or left, lifting a heavy excessive weight or doing some unpractised sports activity. Fortunately, most simple backaches go away within a few weeks, with or without treatment.

Combat Plan: If the pain does not subside after a week, start a workout that strengthens the lower back, hamstring and abdominal muscles to help support the back. Prevent any back pain from recurring using an exercise ball.

Knee injury

Knee injury is the most common injury among sports persons. According to experts, among the knee injuries collateral ligament, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injuries are the most frequent.

Combat Plan: At the initial stage of the collateral injury, applying the RICE therapy and bracing the knee are sufficient. These should be complemented with mobility exercises and your knee will be all right within 6-8 weeks. For more complicated injuries, surgical reconstruction may be required. A meniscus injury can be repaired through sutures, coupled with quadriceps and hamstring exercises.

Tennis elbow

Repetitive use of the elbow — for example, during golf or tennis swings — can irritate or cause tiny tears in the elbow’s tendons, causing a tennis elbow injury.

Combat Plan: The tennis elbow cure has more to do with technique than the medicine. Tennis players need to have a proper body position which takes the stress off the elbow. Golfers with chronic elbow problems should also rectify their swing techniques. Certain exercises can help improve forearm strength and prevent injury. These include wrist curls, flexing the wrist forward while holding a light dumbbell at the side with the palm facing forward, and reverse wrist curls, etc. Squeezing a soft rubber tennis ball until the hand is fatigued also strengthens the forearm muscles.

Shin splints

Pains down the front of the lower legs are commonly called shin splints, which are most often brought on by running and jumping on hard surfaces or simply overuse.

Combat Plan: The key element of treatment is an arch support to prop up the foot.