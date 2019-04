Oorja Ghosh loves swimming. In fact, she can swim for hours. Confidently. “But her style is unique. She uses only her legs in the swimming pool, not her hands,” says Nilanjana, the mother of this 7-year-old from Delhi. Like other kids of her age, Oorja is keen on quite a few other activities like playing with a gym ball, skating and cycling. She likes listening to music too. But she cannot speak. Oorja uses picture cards and sign language to communicate. For example, if she has to say ‘No’ she will use her hands. While it comes to understanding what others say, she can comprehend only basic language that consists of short and crisp commands, not a long sentence. “If we say, ‘Oorja sit’, or ‘Oorja, sleeping time’, she will be able to follow. But if you say, ‘Oorja, open the shoe rack and keep your shoes there’, she will not be able to pick up your instruction,” says Nilanjana. However, she understands the expressions of emotions like anger and happiness.

Yes, you guessed it right. Oorja is an autistic child who expresses herself and perceives everything around her in a different way. “If you give her a pencil and ask her to write 1, she won’t like doing it. But give her a plate of sand and ask her to write anything, she will do it happily,” says her mom, smiling. Though she goes to school, Oorja doesn’t have friends. She interacts with very few people outside the family which includes her parents and elder sister Oyishi. “The only exception is Oyishi ‘s music teacher. Oorja loves her because she mimics her behaviour,” says Nilanjana.

Though autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has made this little girl different from others of her age, it hasn’t been able to bring her life to a halt, thanks to her family members who celebrate her differences every single day. While fighting and living with this debilitating condition, Oorja is waiting eagerly to join senior school soon. She will be part of the special education department of the school.

SPOTTING THE SIGNS

“When Oorja was slightly above 2, we found that she was unable to sleep. She wouldn’t sleep for nights and keep crying. When this continued for quite some time, we took her to a paediatrician. She referred us to a clinical psychologist who told us that Oorja had some features of autism,” recalls Nilanjana. The word autism was unknown to Oorja’s parents. So they probably didn’t see it coming even after noticing that their daughter’s babbles (which started at the right age), didn’t evolve into speech at the age of 2 years 3 months. “We had noticed some sort of a regression in Oorja after her MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine at one and a half years of age. Eye contact, name response and social smile were missing after the vaccination,” says her father Santanu. For him, it was quite tough to accept that his child has a psychological disorder. However, after much insistence by his wife, he came to terms with it and they took Oorja to Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neuro & Allied Sciences (VIMHANS). But the psychologist over there ruled out the possibility of autism and diagnosed it as a developmental delay. She also assured that Oorja will develop speech within 8 months.

“We were very happy and put Oorja to a regular playschool thinking that the friendly atmosphere of this school will help. But it became a matter of real concern when the teachers of her playschool reported that Oorja wasn’t talking at all. They also pointed out that she was never ready to sit quietly,” says Nilanjana.

FINALLY, THE VERDICT WAS OUT

In April 2015, Santanu and Nilanjana took their daughter to Dr. Deepak Gupta, child and adolescent psychiatrist, and founder of Centre for Child & Adolescent Wellbeing (CCAW). Dr. Gupta made an observation-based assessment which revealed that Oorja had autistic features. The observation was based on the way she was playing with the toys given to her and a Q&A session with the parents. “The questions were pretty general. But later on, when we got a psychological profiling of Oorja done in CCAW itself, the questions were specific. The doctor used Childhood Autism Rating Scale (CARS) along with other questionnaires to confirm the autism diagnosis. It was found through this profiling that Oorja’s developmental age (age calculated on the basis of brain development) was 1 and a half years though her chronological age was 3 years,” recapitulates Nilanjana. Some blood tests were also suggested which revealed that Oorja had low levels of zinc and a high ammonia count. These conditions are often associated with autism spectrum disorder.

THERAPIES THAT HELPED

One part of her therapy was supplementation. The intention was to bring down ammonia and take the levels of zinc up. Oorja was also prescribed calcium and fish oil for omega-3 fatty acids. The other part included occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education and early intervention services (EIS). These therapies continued for slightly above one and a half years in CCAW when Oorja discontinued her school.

Occupational Therapy: Oorja was extremely hyperactive. The aim of this therapy was to channelise her energy into meaningful activities. “For example, earlier she used to jump on a sofa. As part of this therapy, she started jumping on a trampoline and catching a ball. Also, she has an obsession with paper fidgets. In occupational therapy, they used to try and convert it into a craft work. However, she wasn’t interested. Her obsession with paper fidgets continues even today,” says Nilanjana.

Speech Therapy: Oorja had trouble in chewing, sipping from the glass, blowing, so on and so forth. These are the prerequisites of speech development. “Her speech therapy included oral motor exercises to achieve these motor skills. Fortunately, she has overcome most of these issues now,” says her mom.

Special Education: This therapy started with activities like colour matching, breathing, picture matching and identification of objects. Later on, more activities such as box activities, puzzles and writing were also added. They made her do all these independently.

EIS: After 5 months of these therapies, Nilanjana switched oorja to early intervention services at CCAW. It included occupational therapy, special education and a group therapy for kids with the early signs of autism. “In group therapy, they worked on skills like waiting, taking turns, joint attention, name response, eye contact and following instruction. Oorja picked up all these skills quite successfully from this10-month therapy,” says Nilanjana, happily.

The Ghosh family left no stone unturned to give help their child live and cope better with autism. “We had also tried injections to help her develop speech. It had to be imported from the US.” Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is another therapy they experimented with. Several studies show its positive effects on the brain function of autistic kids. “Dr. Gupta had also suggested chelation therapy for detoxification of the metals found in her body. Oorja was detected with mercury and titanium. However, we did not go ahead with it. We didn’t have the heart to push so many medicines into her body at this age,” shares the loving mother.

FOOD RULES THEY FOLLOW

Initially, Oorja was made to follow a gluten and casein-free diet. “It helped her achieve eye contact and name response skills, and also reduced hyperactivity. However, we couldn’t follow it strictly later on. But we still avoid gluten and chocolates. Chocolates make her hyperactive,” says Nilanjana.

HOME CARE MATTERS

“We don’t treat Oorja as a special child,” says her mom. “Starting from going out for shopping to eating out and watching movies, I have given her enough exposure. This has made her independent. Oorja can perform quite a few daily chores like using the washroom and making her own sandwich. We take her out frequently to help her accept changes. Recently, we went to the Sariska Tiger Reserve. She thoroughly enjoyed the 4-hour-long jeep safari,” she adds.

Creating a supportive home environment is a must for an autistic child to thrive and Oorja’s parents know it all too well. They arrange parties at home to encourage her to communicate with people alongside. Currently, Oorja isn’t under any therapy. Her mother is her therapist. She has completed a Certificate Course for Parent Training for Autism Spectrum Disorder followed by a 2-year course on Special Education. “Oorja is a visual learner and needs a structured environment. So, we give her a proper schedule through picture cards. There are picture cards for all the activities that she performs on a particular day. Also, she has to know her schedule for the day in advance. In case something new is coming up, we give her a visual structure of the activity beforehand (say one week prior). That really helps,” says Nilanjana. This dedicated mother is also training her daughter to communicate through pictures as her speech is yet to develop.

Apart from parents, Oorja has another big support in her elder sister Oyishi. She loves to play with her. “Both the sisters can spend hours together without me. My elder daughter knows exactly how to handle her sister, what to give her and what not to, when to call me if I am out, so on and so forth,” narrates Nilanajana.

While Nilanjana and Santanu have become quite ‘pros’ in managing their autistic daughter, they find it slightly challenging to control her meltdown phases. “This is quite new to us. When she cannot accept a change or situation, she would scream or bang her head. One trick seems to work though. We imitate her behaviour. That makes her realise that this is not the right way of expressing herself,” explains Nilanjana. They also use calming lights during these phases.

PARENTS’ WISH

The Ghosh couple wants their daughter to be independent. Apart from this, there’s another dream that these parents nurture in their heart for their daughter. “Oorja’s gross motor skills are very strong. If she can enhance her skills of cycling, swimming or roller skating, then her school may send her for Paralympics some day!” signs off Santanu.