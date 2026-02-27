'Stop Drinking Milk Tea’: Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar Share Health Update After Surgery To Remove 13mm Stomach Cyst; Oncologists Weigh In

Dipika Kakar Health Update: Actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, is once again battling a health setback months after her liver cancer treatment. She has now developed a cyst in her stomach.

Dipika Kakar Health Updates: Famous TV actress Dipika Kakar underwent a stomach cyst removal surgery on Tuesday. The Sasural Simar Ka actress had been battling with stage -2 liver cancer since last year. Over the weekend, the couple uploaded a new video on their YouTube channel saying that she was diagnosed with another cyst, this time in her stomach, that recurred during her cancer treatment.

The actress underwent a medical procedure to get the cyst removed. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared detailed updates about her procedure in his latest YouTube vlog. He had even shared a story on Instagram on Tuesday, late evening, informing that the procedure went well.

However, while informing their fans about Dipika's latest health update, Ibrahim highlighted that lifestyle habits can take a huge toll on one's overall health during a cancer treatment. While speaking from her hospital bed, Dipika shared that her pain was "much lesser" now, though she admitted that the discomfort after the anaesthesia wore off "was quite a lot." She added that seeing her family and her son made her forget about the pain. The couple also mentioned that she would likely be discharged within a day. During the conversation, Shoaib gently reminded her about making certain lifestyle adjustments during her post-operative recovery. "Bahut fans ne message aur comment bhi kia, roz ki chai band kardo, kam karni hogi, haina," he said, suggesting she cut down on daily consumption of tea. Dipika responded reassuringly, "Kardungi bhai (I will do it)."

This comes months after the TV actress Dipika Kakar opened up about her stage-2 liver cancer diagnosis. Last year, taking to YouTube, Dipika Kakar, and husband Shoaib Ibrahim, informed their fans that Dipika is battling aggressive cancer.

Dipika Kakar's Stomach Cyst Diagnosis: How Deadly Is The Threat?

Dr Fahad Afzal, consultant oncologist at Saifee Hospital, says "An unusual formation of cysts may sometimes be detected during follow-up scans during cancer treatment. In the majority of cases, these cysts are benign and related to fluid collections or normal healing after surgery. Most are harmless and require only observation."

He further added that if a cyst increases in size, causes persistent pain, or shows suspicious features on imaging, "further evaluation is necessary to rule out infection or disease recurrence." While cyst development is usually not serious, it should always be assessed carefully by the treating team.

Liver Cancer: CDC Explains This 'Silent Killer'

Explaining that this is one of those cancers that stays silent till they turn dangerous, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), says, "In its early stages, liver cancer may not have symptoms that can be seen or felt - Which is why sometimes its called 'silent killer'

"Liver cancer is a disease in which cells in the liver grow out of control. The liver is located in the upper abdomen near the stomach, intestines, gallbladder, and pancreas. Inside the liver are intrahepatic bile ducts a network of small tubes that carry bile. The liver performs many vital functions, including storing nutrients, removing waste products and worn-out cells from the blood, filtering and processing chemicals from food, alcohol, and medications, and producing bile, which helps digest fats and eliminate waste." CDC.

