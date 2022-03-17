Stop Believing The Myth! Hookah Is As Harmful As Smoking Cigarettes

Do you think smoking hooka is not as harmful as smoking cigarettes? If yes, then you need to stop! Experts say that hooka or shisha smoking is as harmful as any other tobacco product.

Hookah or Shisha smoking is a common recreational activity more prevalent in the younger population usually done at home or in cafes or lounges as a group. There is a misconception that hookah smoking is less harmful than cigarette smoking. Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially made tobacco that comes in di erent flavours. The device works by burning charcoal that will then burn a tobacco mixture as well as heat up the water.

The smoke the charcoal generates helps move the tobacco through the water hose and up to the mouthpiece of the hookah. It's a misconception that hookah smoking removes nicotine and other toxins from tobacco. While water-cooled smoke is less toxic on delicate lung tissue, the toxicity of smoke is unchanged and the cancer-causing chemicals present in the hookah tobacco are not filtered out by this process. Using a hookah to smoke tobacco poses serious health risks to smokers and others exposed to the smoke from the hookah.

The Harmful Effects Of Hookah On Your System

A single session of hookah smoking lasting for an hour can deliver tar as much as an entire packet of 5 people smoking hookah inhales about 90,000 ml of smoke in a single 45-minute session, versus someone smoking a cigarette, inhales 500 to 600 ml of smoke. Someone smoking hookah inhales 9 times the amount of carbon monoxide and 1.7 times the amount of nicotine that someone inhales from smoking one cigarette.

Causes cancer

The charcoal used to heat the tobacco has high levels of carbon monoxide, nicotine, lead, benzene, toluene which are cancer-causing chemicals known to double the risk of lung, bladder and oral and oesophageal cancers. Tobacco juices from hookah increase the risk of oral cancers. Tobacco-free shisha is not a safe alternative as it also contains carbon monoxide gas from charcoal burning.

Could raise heart disease risk

Hookah smoking increases the chances of heart disease by causing blockages in the arteries. Also, it is linked to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure, even with a 15-minute hookah smoking can increase the heart rate by 10 to 15 beats per minute and increase BP by 5 to 15 mm Hg.

Risk of various infections

Hookah smoking can cause Herpes, Hepatitis and Tuberculosis caused by sharing mouthpieces, various pathogenic organisms may be transmitted between the smokers through saliva. The relatively rigid and complicated structure of the shisha apparatus makes it virtually impossible to e ciently wash the internal aspects.

You may like to read

Increases the risk of respiratory problems

Hookah smoking is known to cause bronchitis, asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Even short-term use of hookah is linked with impaired lung function. You might become out of breathing easily after performing simple tasks.

Pregnant women should avoid

Pregnant women who use water pipes are more likely to give birth to low-birth-weight babies who are prone to respiratory distress syndrome. Also, women are at risk of premature menopause and reduced bone density. Hookah smoking can cause infertility among men and women.

Hookahs and second-hand smoke released can be a significant health hazard to people accompanying the smoker. It can cause heart disease, lung cancer and stroke, even if they do not smoke themselves.

(The article is contributed by Dr Manjusha Agarwal- Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Global Hospital, Mumbai)