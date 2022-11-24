Stomach Cancer Awareness Month: How To Minimize The Risk Of Gastric Cancer?
6 measures to decrease the risk factors of gastric cancer.
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : November 25, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Stomach cancer is the second most typical cause of cancer-related deaths in Indian women and men. Males are affected more than Females. In India southern part has a high incidence when compared to other areas. The stomach is a thick muscular bag which receives food through the oesophagus. The food is mixed with acid, mucus and some enzymes made into a thick paste and is pushed down into the small intestine for further digestion. Only 1 in 5 - 6 stomach cancers are detected early. Dr K Sreekanth, Sr. Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares 12 risk factors of gastric cancer.
RISK FACTORS OR CAUSES OF GASTRIC CANCER
Previously underwent stomach surgery for an ulcer 15 25 years ago. This procedure caused the stomach's acid production to decrease, which allowed the bacteria that produce nitrite to flourish.
Consumption of highly salted, smoked, and pickled foods is carcinogenic due to nitrates and nitrites.
Pernicious Anemia Anemia because of Vitamin B12 deficiency due to a lack of intrinsic factors
Long-term infection with Helicobacter Pylori - Chronic Atrophic gastritis