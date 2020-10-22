The alarm rings, but you’re still feeling sleepy. If you had slept late last night, it makes sense. But if you wake up feeling tired even after 8 hours of sleep, then it is a cause for concern. Frequently waking up tired after a full night’s sleep can be a symptom of an underlying health condition or the effects of your bad habits. Here are six possible causes of your morning grogginess as well as tips to help you wake up feeling fresh and energetic every day: Also Read - Home remedies for insomnia: Meditation, massage, exercises and more

You worked out too close to bedtime

Working out during the day can help you catch a good night’s sleep. But if you exercise intensely too close to bedtime, you might have a tougher time falling asleep. This is because exercise raises your body temperature, speeds up your heart rate, which takes time to wind down. So, exercise earlier in the day to sleep well at night. Also Read - Poor sleep can affect your thinking skills: Avoid these foods before bed for a peaceful night

Overtraining can also interrupt your sleep at night and make you feel tired the next day. Avoid giving too much pressure on your body and exercising daily. Take a day or two off from the gym to allow your body to rest and recover or do some light, restorative exercise like walking or yoga on weekends. Also Read - Restless legs syndrome: Have you heard of this condition before?

You drank caffeine or alcohol before bedtime

What you eat or drink earlier in the day can affect your sleep, too. Drinking alcohol may make you fall asleep quickly, but you may be waking or partly waking in the middle of the night without even knowing it. Research has shown that consuming alcohol within four hours of bedtime causes more fragmented sleep.

Caffeine is the other major culprit. Caffeine stays in your system hours after you’ve had your cup of coffee or tea. This can cause problems with falling and staying asleep. Avoid or reduce alcohol and caffeine intake, especially in the hours before bedtime.

You actually slept too much

Getting too little sleep makes you feel tired the next day, but oversleeping can make you drowsy too. In fact, any changes in your regular sleep patterns can disrupt your body’s rhythms and deplete your energy, which in turn can make you feel sluggish and lethargic.

Sleep needs can vary from person to person. Generally, experts recommend an average of 7 to 9 hours per night of sleep for healthy adults. Stick to the hours of sleep that is ideal for your body, even on weekends.

A lot of things are going on in your mind

Stress is a common cause of sleep disruption. If your brain keeps on working even as your head hits the pillow, there are high chances that your sleep will suffer. According to a study published in Sleep, job-related stress was the primary cause for people not getting sound slumber. Practicing meditation or relaxation techniques may help de-stress before you hit the sheets and let you get a good night’s sleep.

Your body is fighting off an infection

A viral or bacterial infection might also feel extra sleepy. So, if you feel tired in the morning after waking up, it may be a sign that you’re getting sick. Your body might be using all your energy to fend off that foreign invader, leaving you feeling extra sleepy. In addition to fatigue, you may also sniff or cough during the early stages of catching a cold.

Taking over-the-counter meds might also cause sleepiness as cold remedies usually contain antihistamines, which can make you feel drowsy.

If you suspect you have a cold, take plenty of rest and avoid any strenuous activities. Also, stay hydrated and eat healthy, wholesome foods.

You’re suffering from a sleep disorder

Your morning grogginess might also be a symptom of a more serious underlying health issue. Sleep disorders including sleep apnea, narcolepsy, insomnia, and restless legs syndrome can affect sleep quality.