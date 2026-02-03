Steroid-Induced Glaucoma In India: How OTC Steroid Misuse Is Silently Causing Permanent Vision Loss

Steroid misuse is triggering a rise in glaucoma cases in India. Know how OTC steroids damage eye pressure, optic nerves, and cause irreversible vision loss.

As Indians seek rapid relief of rashes, allergic reactions, and joint pain, they may unknowingly take risks with their eyesight while relying on frequent and unregulated use of steroids, which many perceive as "miracle medications" to reduce inflammation. This has produced a silent epidemic of Steroid-Induced Glaucoma and now more than ever.

Unsupervised use of steroids is a major trigger for secondary glaucoma. It is a sight-threatening condition that can lead to permanent vision loss. The free access to over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products is a major reason for this. Thus, understanding the connection between steroid misuse and permanent vision loss is no longer optional; it is information that can save the life of an individual.

Steroid Misuse in India: The Silent Trigger

According to Dr Mahavir Kandharwar, Specialist in Glaucoma and Cataract Management at National Institute of Ophthalmology, Pune, "India is witnessing a concerning surge in secondary glaucoma. Secondary glaucoma is the increase in eye pressure leading to damage of the optic nerve (connections from the eye to the brain). It is significantly increasing due to improper use of steroids. High dose injections are not the only reason; everyday household items such as fairness creams, over-the-counter (OTC) eye drops for itching and nasal sprayers that are used without proper medical guidance are also involved in causing this condition."

Steroids affect the eye by increasing resistance to the fluid that drains from the eye, which raises Intraocular Pressure (IOP). If the IOP remains high it creates damage to the optic nerve. This is Secondary Glaucoma, a condition that is entirely preventable but often irreversible once it begins.

Steroid-Induced Glaucoma: The Silent Thief of Sight

The danger of steroid-induced glaucoma lies in its stealth. It is different from normal eye infection, as it does not show itself through severe redness in the eyes, discomfort or pain. Glaucoma often advances without showing any signs. Most of the patients feel little to no physical discomfort even when eye pressure goes up. Vision loss begins at the periphery or the edges and gradually travels towards the middle of the eyes. Many patients will realise that some of their vision is missing at the same time that there is a lot of damage to the optic nerve. Therefore, glaucoma is often referred to as being a "silent thief of sight."

Debunking Myths: Why Patients Delay Care

Several misconceptions contribute to delayed diagnosis in the Indian context:

Eye drops are harmless: Many believe that because a drop is applied topically, it won't affect the internal health of an eye. But topical medications get absorbed into your eyes and will have a severe effect on their long-term health

Leftover drops are still useful: Patients often self-medicate with leftover steroid eye drops. This can lead to the development of chronic ocular hypertension and can lead to the subsequent development of permanent vision complications

Glaucoma is an old person's disease: While age is a factor, steroid-induced glaucoma does not discriminate. It will affect children and young adults who use steroid treatments for asthma or skin conditions will often develop glaucoma from their steroid therapy, rather than just from being a certain age

Who is at More Risk?

While anyone using steroids is at risk, certain Steroid Responders are more prone to high IOP:

Children and Young Adults: They are more prone as their eyes are often more sensitive to pressure changes Diabetics: They are also part of the high-risk group as there is a strong correlation between metabolic health and eye pressure sensitivity. High Myopes: Individuals with high nearsightedness which is power greater than -6, will have more fragile optic nerves Family History: If your family has a history of glaucoma occurrence then your eyes are already susceptible to pressure-related damage

Preserving Your Vision: Preventive Strategies

You don't have to choose between treating an allergy and keeping your sight. Follow these steps to safeguard your vision:

Zero Self-Medication: You should never buy any type of steroid-based eye drop or skin cream, unless you have a valid prescription from your doctor

Regular Monitoring: People who use inhalers or systemic steroids regularly will need to have a complete examination of their eyes every 3 - 6 months

Tapering is Key: If you are taking a steroid medication, do not stop taking the medication suddenly. You need to work with your physician to create a taper plan, which will allow your eyes' fluid dynamics to stabilise

Steroids are a double-edged sword. While they heal, they can also make you blind. By shifting from self-prescribed medications and treatments to supervised care, we can ensure the safety of our vision and eye health.

