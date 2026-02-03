Steroid-Induced Glaucoma In India: How OTC Steroid Misuse Is Silently Causing Permanent Vision Loss

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
As Indians seek rapid relief of rashes, allergic reactions, and joint pain, they may unknowingly take risks with their eyesight while relying on frequent and unregulated use of steroids, which many perceive as "miracle medications" to reduce inflammation. This has produced a silent epidemic of Steroid-Induced Glaucoma and now more than ever.
Unsupervised use of steroids is a major trigger for secondary glaucoma. It is a sight-threatening condition that can lead to permanent vision loss. The free access to over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products is a major reason for this. Thus, understanding the connection between steroid misuse and permanent vision loss is no longer optional; it is information that can save the life of an individual.
According to Dr Mahavir Kandharwar, Specialist in Glaucoma and Cataract Management at National Institute of Ophthalmology, Pune, "India is witnessing a concerning surge in secondary glaucoma. Secondary glaucoma is the increase in eye pressure leading to damage of the optic nerve (connections from the eye to the brain). It is significantly increasing due to improper use of steroids. High dose injections are not the only reason; everyday household items such as fairness creams, over-the-counter (OTC) eye drops for itching and nasal sprayers that are used without proper medical guidance are also involved in causing this condition."
Steroids affect the eye by increasing resistance to the fluid that drains from the eye, which raises Intraocular Pressure (IOP). If the IOP remains high it creates damage to the optic nerve. This is Secondary Glaucoma, a condition that is entirely preventable but often irreversible once it begins.
The danger of steroid-induced glaucoma lies in its stealth. It is different from normal eye infection, as it does not show itself through severe redness in the eyes, discomfort or pain. Glaucoma often advances without showing any signs. Most of the patients feel little to no physical discomfort even when eye pressure goes up. Vision loss begins at the periphery or the edges and gradually travels towards the middle of the eyes. Many patients will realise that some of their vision is missing at the same time that there is a lot of damage to the optic nerve. Therefore, glaucoma is often referred to as being a "silent thief of sight."
Several misconceptions contribute to delayed diagnosis in the Indian context:
While anyone using steroids is at risk, certain Steroid Responders are more prone to high IOP:
You don't have to choose between treating an allergy and keeping your sight. Follow these steps to safeguard your vision:
Steroids are a double-edged sword. While they heal, they can also make you blind. By shifting from self-prescribed medications and treatments to supervised care, we can ensure the safety of our vision and eye health.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information