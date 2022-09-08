Stendhal Syndrome: Can Too Much Beauty Make You Sick

In the art- rich land of Florence, a rare phenomenon has been making headlines for years now. Reports have shown some tourists becoming overwhelmed by the beauty of art-work to the extent of becoming physically sick. While medical science has shown some hesitation in listing the phenomenon as a syndrome, the condition is not at all anonymous and has earned a name Stendhal Syndrome.

A painting that triggered a heart attack

As per reports, in 2018, a tourist had experienced a heart attack while admiring the famous Italian painting The Birth of Venus painted by the artist Sandro Botticelli. The painting was housed at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. The incident was not taken purely as a coincidence but rather a correlation between the heart condition and the beauty of the painting was noted.

While it may sound bizarre, the notion that art can make one sick has existed for long and similar incidents have been reported from the land. Reportedly, the phenomenon affects many tourists visiting the historic land each year.

Historic trail

In 1979, Dr Graziella Magherini, a psychologist at Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Florence, had coined the name of the syndrome after she observed a pattern of psychological abnormalities in tourists who were being treated in her ward. She had observed that visiting historic sites across the city had caused these tourists to suffer from a range of physiological conditions including shortened breath, heart palpitations, and psychological distress resulting in panic attacks and hallucinations. In her 1989 book, Magherini presented her statistical methodology and detailed case studies of 107 patients who shared similar symptoms between the years 1977 and 1986.

Inspiration behind the name

The syndrome has been alluded to an experience narrated by French writer Stendhal in his travel memoir where he described his journey across Italy in 1017. In his memoir, the writer had described his physical condition following his visit to all the historical Renaissance architectural gems. The description was in coherence with the symptoms experienced by Magherini's patients.

He wrote, "As I emerged from the porch of Santa Croce, I was seized with a fierce palpitation of the heart (the same symptom which, in Berlin, is referred to as an attack of nerves); the well-spring of life was dried up within me, and I walked in constant fear of falling to the ground."

Science behind Stendhal syndrome

In her original research, Dr Magherini had associated some symptoms with the syndrome such as tourist patients having altered perception of sounds or colours, a sense of euphoria, panic attacks and other physiological conditions. Some experts have also linked the syndrome to the concept of 'uncanny' as proposed by famous psychologist Sigmund Freud where the psychological experience has been described as a mixture of familiar and unfamiliar. As per some experts, the tourists on seeing these artworks go through a rough cultural shift. The shift comes as a shock between the familiar representation of the works in media and the actual experience of them in reality.

While some psychologists have acknowledged the syndrome as a psychosomatic condition but the current edition of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders has shown hesitation in listing it under any disease category.

The Last Word

The research on the Stendhal Syndrome is still inconclusive to be clinically acknowledged but believers say that the unfading afterglow of Renaissance art is both breathtaking and haunting at the same time.