Stem Cell Therapy: Past, Present And Future

Stem cell therapies are now being used to treat a wider range of acute, chronic, lifestyle, hereditary, and congenital illnesses. The scope of cell-based therapy is endless.

The types of age-specific, chronic, incapacitating illnesses are changing on a global scale. As a result, there is also a paradigm change in how we detect and treat such disorders. We are becoming closer to therapies based on molecular dysfunction after moving from the empirical use of medications to target-specific therapies. Since I have been practising clinical medicine and surgery for more than three decades, I have always found new studies to be fascinating.

Among the substantial advances in the healthcare field, I believe regenerative medicine and cell-based therapy have been game changers. For more than three to four decades, we observed hematopoietic stem cells being employed to treat blood malignancies and associated illnesses. Stem cell therapies are now being used to treat a wider range of acute, chronic, lifestyle, hereditary, and congenital illnesses. The need arose because patients are frequently left at the mercy of nature to take its course and traditional medicine is increasingly losing its effectiveness in treating ailments.

Stem Cell Therapy In The Past

With increasing knowledge of stem cells, the trend to utilize the endogenous repair mechanisms of the human body gained popularity. Cells, growth factors and other biological products, when present on the right side; at the right moment, stimulate the natural healing mechanisms of the body and aid in the management of health conditions.

Thus, the advent of cell-based treatment heralded the start of a new era in regenerative medicine. Many tissues, including the embryo, umbilical cord, placenta, and adult body tissues, contain stem cells. These are the body's master cells, responsible for homeostasis maintenance even in healthy individuals, cellular repair and regeneration of wounded tissues, and bodily development.

Stem Cell Therapy At Present

Of course, everyone is aware of the moral dilemmas surrounding the usage of embryonic stem cells and the tumour-forming problem they provide. Since the banking of umbilical cord stem cells is a relatively new practice, the bulk of us would not have access to this source of stem cells. Researchers began concentrating on adult stem cells, which may be produced from many human body tissues, after taking these factors into consideration. The usual sources include, among others, bone marrow, adipose tissue, peripheral blood, and teeth.

The chief advantage is that the source is autologous, the therapy is safe and is not associated with side effects. We have just begun to scrape the surface of the disorders that stem cells can be used to treat. Mankind is plagued by a number of health issues, including severe injuries, diabetes, arthritis, and other disorders connected to the nervous system.

Conventionally, one would be prescribed medications (often for prolonged periods or even for their lifetime) or be advised surgery. However, a patient's quality of life is jeopardised in a number of situations. The many functions of stem cells include regulating the immune system, improving the performance of other cells, and fostering an environment where healthy cells can flourish.

This allows for the less invasive molecular targeting of a wide range of illnesses. Although patients are now well aware of the advantages of cell-based treatment and regenerative medicine, much work remains. Countries are boosting cell-based treatment and regenerative medicine research and development.

Research advances pertaining to introducing products with cell and scaffold-based technology through tissue engineering are underway. The development of bioactive scaffolds that can enable the activation and differentiation of host stem cells at the appropriate place is underway. In the future, it will be feasible to employ native human habitats as a micro-niche or micro-environment to enhance the body's reaction to a given place.

The Future Of Stem Cell Therapy

Another breakthrough in the field of cell-based therapy is immunotherapy which aims to utilize certain parts of a person's immune system and stimulate them to fight diseases such as cancer. It seems like we need to rewrite our understanding of need with molecular concepts going beyond today's cellular concept because the nanomolecular bioactive proteins lipid particles are playing a major role to produce nanoparticles. These are growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, proteins, ligands, receptors, exosomes, receptor blockers, and antibodies are the future of medicine.

Immunotherapies and target-based therapies will help you treat Autoimmune disorders, and cancers which are unmet diseases, these nanoparticles will bring a change. The scope of cell-based therapy is endless. All that is required is additional study, education, and application to enable the treatment to reach every social stratum. Soon, we'll discuss using cells to treat illnesses rather than drugs and surgical procedures.

The author is Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx BioScience Solutions - India.