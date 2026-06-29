Staying up late could raise risk of early death, heart disease and diabetes: Study

Irregular sleep and staying up late may raise the risk of heart disease, obesity and poor mental health, studies suggest. Know how better sleep helps.

Staying up late (Image AI Generated)

Staying up late at night has become a common habit for many people. Scrolling on phones or binge-watching, working late, sleeping late after mid-night is part of today's way of life. However, is this habit likely to increase the risk of early death? In recent years, research has indicated that suboptimal sleep practices and lack of consistency regarding sleep timing can have significant long-term health impacts.

What Does The Research Say?

A fact-check report made recently stated that studies revealed a correlation between late night sleeping habits and increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and poor mental health. Experts also explained that it is not yet proven that being a night owl is directly linked with death as well. The serious issue is the long-term effects of sleep disturbance and inadequate sleep.

A large study published in Chronobiology International reported on over 4 lakh adult British citizens, and concluded that sleepers who were known as "night owls" were at greater risk for contributing health ailments and premature death. People whose sleep-wake cycles are irregular are thought to disrupt their internal biological clock.

Why is Sleep Important For Health?

Sleeping is not just about getting some rest. While sleeping, the body heals tissues, regulates hormones, builds immunity, and enhances brain activity. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that poor sleep habits are associated with metabolic conditions like obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar elevations.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, adults should sleep for at least 7 hours per night; to stay healthy. Those who struggle to maintain a consistent seven hours of sleep per night have been linked to heart disease, stroke, depression and growing risk of death.

How Late-Night Habits Affect The Body?

Late nights and few hours of sleep can be detrimental to the quality and length of sleep, experts say. Light from a cell phone or computer may suppress melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. This can make it easier for the body to develop a poor sleep pattern.

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A second study supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)suggests that poor sleep in the REM (dreaming) stage, which is associated with restoring brain function, may be a risk factor for death in middle-aged and older adults as well.

Can Better Sleep Lower Health Risks?

Health professionals note a healthy sleep pattern is beneficial to longevity. Selecting a regular bedtime, reducing screen usage prior to sleep and getting between seven to nine hours of sleep a night can help decrease health risks. It is also important to maintain regularity in sleep, not its quantity.

Practicing the habit of avoiding caffeine in the late evening, having dark and quiet bedrooms, and decreasing stress before bedtime are also recommended, according to doctors.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.