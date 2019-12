Water is essential for your body. Your cells, organs and tissues use it to regulate temperature and maintain healthy functions. You drink water to hydrate your body. It helps your body to flush out waste products and protects your spinal cord and joints. It also maintains skin elasticity and makes you look young. But you also lose fluid when you sweat, breathe and digest food. This can cause dehydration if you are not drinking enough water.

Hence, it is important to replenish the lost fluids by drinking the required amount of water. You can also add water-rich foods to your diet to take care of this. The requirement of each person may be different and how much you need may depend on many factors like your age, sex, activity level, the climate, your environment and health conditions.

SIGNS OF DEHYDRATION

The water requirement of each person may vary. Some experts say that if you drink whenever you feel thirsty, you should be fine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Any healthy person can stay hydrated by drinking when they feel thirsty and adding a glass of water to their meals. But if you are still in doubt, look for the following signs that may indicate dehydration.

Yellow coloured urine

A healthy, hydrated person passes urine every two hours or so. If your time extends beyond this, you may bed dehydrated. Also check if your urine is dark in colour. Dehydration will make your urine a dark amber colour. This means that you need to increase your water intake.

Check your skin elasticity

Just pinch the back of your hand. If the skin goes back to its normal position immediately, you are well-hydrated. If you are not having enough water, the skin will stay in a pulled position for some time.

Dizziness and headaches

This is a very common symptom of dehydration. If you feel dizzy when you get up suddenly, it means that you are not getting enough water. A dull headache at the front of the head also indicates the same. This may be accompanied by a feeling of tiredness.

BUT BEWARE OF OVERHYDRATION

A common mistake most people make is in thinking that the more their fluid intake, the better it is. But this is a misconception. Overhydration is as bad as dehydration. It may, in fact, cause more harm than good. Too much water can through your electrolyte balance into disarray. It may dilute the amount of sodium in the bloodstream. This can lead to a condition called hyponatremia. It can cause water intoxication. This is a dangerous condition that can cause swelling in the brain, which can result in coma and even death. You must remember that your kidneys can flush out about 1 litre of water in an hour. If your intake is more than this, it means you are overhydrated. Some symptoms to watch out for are nausea, fatigue, confusion, general weakness and loss of coordination.