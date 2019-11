It is okay if you fail in your efforts initially. Just keep trying again and again. You will surely be successful.

There is now one more reason to give up smoking. A new study says that it can cause ‘smoker’s face’, a condition where smokers look older than they are. And, this is just one of the negative effects caused by heavy tobacco use. According to a study at the University of Bristol, some people carry one or two copies of a genetic variant that has a link to heavier tobacco use. Researchers say that ‘to identify effects of heavy smoking, they can separate the effects of the genetic variant via tobacco use from other possible effects associated with carrying that variant that are unrelated to tobacco use’.

Smoking causes rapid facial aging: Experts

To identify these two types of effects, researchers took the help of a novel combination of two data analysis approaches and applied them using data from people in the UK Biobank. They separated people into two groups. The first contained people who had never smoked, and the second included current and former smokers. Researchers say that the ‘smokers reveal the effects of tobacco exposure, while the abstainers will exhibit any unrelated effects of the genetic variant’.

They looked at 18,000 traits and, apart from the new finding of more rapid facial aging, also identified several previously reported effects of smoking. The known effects of smoking are compromised lung function, and a higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and skin cancer.

Researchers emphasised on the ill-effects of smoking and were hopeful that these data analysis tools can be used to identify effects of other exposures of interest, such as alcohol intake. PLOS Genetics published this study.

Other effects of smoking

The effects of smoking vary from person to person. It may depend on genes, age, height, weight and overall health. But generally smoking is known to be a major risk factor of cancer, respiratory ailments, chronic bronchitis, asthma, emphysema, heart diseases and hypertension.

Excessive smoking may also cause hearing and vision loss. It accelerates the onset of macular degeneration and may also cause cataract. It is a known cause of lung cancer and is also responsible for oral and throat cancers. And, the list just goes on and on.

Quit smoking today

You must first make up your mind to quit smoking. This is an addiction and it is not going to be easy. You will probably get withdrawal symptoms. Nicotine replacement therapy can be of great help here. Confide in your family and loved ones. They will support you fully and help you stay on course. Picking up a hobby may also help you overcome cravings by distracting your mind. Also tick to a healthy diet and get some exercise, preferably out of doors. This is a great way to distract your mind. Don’t get demotivated. It is okay if you fail in your efforts initially. Just keep trying again and again. You will surely be successful