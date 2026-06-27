Statins side effects explained: New Oxford study finds serious muscle damage risk is extremely rare

A new Oxford study finds severe muscle damage from statins is extremely rare. Learn the real side effects, risks, and safety of cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Statins side effects (Image AI Generated)

Statins is one of the most commonly prescribed medicines in the world. They are used by doctors to help reduce LDL cholesterol "bad cholesterol" and to help prevent heart attacks and stroke. Millions of people take statins and many people remain concerned about the side effects of the drugs, particularly muscle pain and muscle weakness.

What Did The New Oxford Study Find?

Severe muscle complications from statins are extremely rare, according to the researchers at Oxford University. A calculator tool also developed for the study was able to predict who might have significantly worse muscle issues with statins, The Lancet Digital Healthreported.

The researchers found that the vast majority of those who are prescribed statins won't progress to more serious muscle problems. If there are any muscle aches, they are mild; and frequent muscle damage (called rhabdomyolysis) is very rare.

Why Do Some People Experience Muscle Pain?

One of the most common complaints from those taking statins is muscle pain. Symptoms may include:

Muscle soreness

Weakness

Cramps

Fatigue of the leg or arm muscles

Previous Oxford studies, however, have identified more than 90% of the muscle symptoms reported by statin users may not be statin induced.

Side effects of the muscles may be more likely in people with other medical conditions, those taking higher doses of statins and those who take other medicines with them.

You may like to read

What Do Medical Experts Say About Statin Safety?

Statins are safe and effective for most people, according to the Mayo Clinic. Rarely, complications are severe; but many side effects are minor and easily controlled.

The NHSalso points out that statins are important in helping to prevent cardiovascular diseases, particularly in individuals with a high risk of heart disease or high cholesterol.

World Health Organization (WHO) states that reducing cholesterol is part of lowering the burden of heart disease and stroke worldwide.

Are There Any Serious Risks?

While uncommon, there are some serious complications that can occur with statins, such as liver problems and muscle damage. Some individuals might be more sensitive, such as:

Older adults

People with diabetes

Those taking multiple medications

Patients on high-dose statins

Patients are generally continually monitored to detect any unusual symptom at an early stage.

Should You Stop Taking Statins?

Statins are strongly recommended to be continued and experts very strongly recommend not stopping without the advice of a health care worker. Statins may be lifesaving drugs for people who are at high risk for a heart attack or for developing a stroke.

So the latest Oxford study indicates that there's often greater risk than there is for fear of adverse side effects from statins. Instead patients should prioritise frequent medical visits, good nutrition, physical activity and talking candidly with their medical practitioner about worries.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.