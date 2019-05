High levels of cholesterol in the body is a modern-day lifestyle challenge that increases your risk of cardiac ailments, especially myocardial infarction or heart attack and stroke. Lifestyle modifications like switching to healthy foods and regular exercise may work wonders on many occasions. However, in some cases, these changes are not enough to decrease the levels of cholesterol. For them, cardiologists prescribe statins. These are cholesterol-lowering drugs that reduce your chance of stroke, myocardial infarction and even death from cardiac ailments by as much as 25 per cent, reveal studies. If you have a history of cardiovascular disease, statins are the drugs your doctor will rely upon to prevent or reduce the risk of a relapse.

HOW DO STATINS WORK?

Your liver stimulates an enzyme, HMG-CoA reductase, responsible for the production of cholesterol. Statins block the location of your liver where this enzyme is made. They also blocks the action of other molecules produce cholesterol. These drugs also absorb the cholesterol that is already circulating in your body by decreasing the amount of lipid. Apart from bringing down your LDL (bad cholesterol) levels, statins also increase good cholesterol (HDL), reduce triglycerides, a fat in your blood that elevate your risk of coronary artery disease and prevent plaque formation, another risk factor behind cardiac ailments. That’s how these drugs protect your heart. While on statin medication, you have to follow a heart-healthy diet, quit smoking, limit your alcohol consumption and exercise regularly.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR STATINS?

Before prescribing you with statins, your doctor will do a blood test for detecting your cholesterol levels. Your doctor will recommend these medicines if your report reveals high level of LDL and you fall in the high risk group for cardiac ailments. He will also assess your overall risk that includes your body weight, your lifestyle habits and other biomarkers before prescribing statins

STATIN FACTS

All medicines come with side effects and statins are not exceptions. However, the risks associated with these largely misunderstood drugs are exaggerated. According to experts in the field, the benefits outweigh the risks and most people on statins respond to these drugs pretty well. Here is all you need to know about these cholesterol-lowering drugs. are

Statins and diabetes: What is the link?

Well, there is a link for sure, suggests research. But it is rare and the increase in blood sugar levels has also been found to be mild. Some estimates suggests that one in 255 patients taking statins may experience a spike in their blood sugar levels. Moreover, cardiologists are of the opinion that these medicines do not cause induce diabetes in people with normal blood glucose levels. Statins do not induce diabetes in someone with normal blood glucose levels, is not a patient of borderline diabetes or does not have the risk factors for this condition that include obesity, hypertension, etc. If you have prediabetes (borderline diabetes), or are predisposed to diabetes, then statins may only make the onset faster by a few weeks. While this is one side of the story, there are also significant evidences that suggest the success of statins in preventing heart attacks in diabetic patients. Even if the blood sugar levels go up slightly, statins offset a more significant risk: Heart attack.

The muscle and statin connection

These drugs do cause pain in your muscles, but only in 10 per cent of the cases. Though this is the most common side effect of statins, experts say that the muscular aches can be managed with other medicines or by adjusting the dosage. In extremely rare cases, these medicines can cause a serious muscle damage. However, if you have a history of neuromuscular issues, the damage may intensify with statins. So, it is important for you to inform your cardiologist if you have a pre-existing muscle issue. In case your body reacts adversely to statins, you will be prescribed other cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Do statins impact your memory?

Way back in 2012, the FDA brought about a change in the drug labels of statins to include the information that some people taking these drugs had reported memory loss and confusion. However, experts in the field are of the opinion that this was based on insufficient and low-quality evidences. It has been found that many of the people who reported memory loss took the drug only for one day. There is another school of thought which suggests that most patients on statins are either middle-aged or older adults. So, memory loss could be related to their age as well. Conclusive proof against statin as a trigger behind dementia or memory loss is yet to be found. Cardiologists also say that the complaints of statin patients about confusuion and fuzziness are temporary, which can be tackled by changing the dosage or medicine. In fact, some recent studies have shown that statins boost your cerebral health by protecting your brain arteries. In fact, a research presented at the European Society of Cardiology found that high potency statins can protect you against dementia. The study involved 58,000 patients.

The truth about statin and liver damage

Initially, people on statins used to be regularly monitored for their liver function. However, the instances were so rare that the FDA deemed liver function test unnecessary for patients taking this medicine. However, your doctor needs to check the functions of your liver and its enzymes before prescribing this drug. Some experts are of the opinion that statins can, in fact, improve impaired liver functions. If symptoms of affected liver are found in rare cases, doctors perform tests and reconsider the recommendation. To be on the safe side you can watch out for liver damage symptoms like depleted appetite level, abdominal pain, dark urine yellowing of the skin and eyes, extreme fatigue.