Spring Allergy Season: ENT specialist shares tips to prevent sinus and throat infections

Spring allergies can lead to sinus and throat infections if ignored. ENT specialist shares effective tips to prevent infections, manage pollen allergies, and protect your nose and throat during allergy season.

Spring Allergy Season ENT specialist shares tips to prevent sinus and throat infections

Although the spring season is pleasant, flowers are in blossom, and the days are longer, to most individuals, it is accompanied by sneezing, itchy eyes, sinus pressure, and irritation of the throat. Pollen from trees, grass, and flowers is very common and causes seasonal allergies, especially in spring. An ENT expert states that otherwise allergies may result in sinus infections, throat infections and ear issues.

Why are allergies to spring a health issue for the ENT?

In spring, there is an increase in the levels of pollen in the air. When the pollen gets into the system via the mouth or nose, the immune system perceives it as an allergen and the immune system emits chemicals such as histamine. This brings about the common effects of allergy when sneezing, runny nose, blocked nose, itchy throat, watery eyes, as well as sinus pressure.

When the nasal passages are long blocked, the mucus begins accumulating in the sinuses. It may cause sinus infections, headaches, facial pain and even throat irritation by post-nasal drip. Individuals who have sinus, asthma, and poor immunity are prone to misery during the spring allergy season.

ENT specialist shares tips to prevent sinus and throat infections

How to avoid sinus and throat Infections?

Here are some tips to avoid sinus and throat infections

Keep your nose clean

Doctors in the ENT department advise taking saline nasal spray or steam inhalation as a way of maintaining clean nasal passages. This helps in the removal of pollen, dust and allergens in the nose and avoidance of sinus blockage.

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Keep out of the air when it is highly pollinated

The high pollen counts are typically observed in the morning and evening. During such periods, outdoor activities should be avoided. When you venture out, do not forget to put on a mask and a pair of sunglasses to cover your throat and your nose against pollen.

Keep your home dust-free

Windows, clothes and shoes can bring in pollution and dust into your home. To prevent allergies, it is necessary to keep the windows closed on days with high pollen, clean floors regularly, and change the bedsheets frequently.

Stay hydrated

Enhancing water intake can be useful in thinning the mucus and avoiding the congestion of sinus. The throat can also be calmed by warm liquids such as soup, herbal tea and warm water, which can decimate the irritation.

Allergy Symptoms should not be neglected

Allergies are not taken seriously by many people because they believe that they are a seasonal issue. However, untreated allergies may develop into sinusitis, throat infection or ear infection. In the case of symptoms beyond a period of one week, one should consult an ENT specialist.

Improve your Immunity

A good immune system can help the body in the fight against allergies. Take vitamin C foods, fruits, vegetables and nuts. Immunity is also enhanced by proper sleep and physical exercise.

When to see an ENT Doctor?

An ENT specialist should be referred to in case of severe sinus pains, headache, fever, thick nasal discharge, earache, sore throat that does not respond. They can be indications of a throat infection or sinus, which should be treated by a doctor.

It is quite easy to dismiss spring allergies as a little issue, but without proper treatment, in a timely manner, they can result in sinus and throat infections. It is possible to stay healthy and keep yourself safe during the season of spring allergy by taking simple precautions such as keeping your nose clean, staying hydrated, avoiding being exposed to pollen, and improving your immunity.

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