Sprain vs Fracture: Key signs to tell the difference and when to seek urgent care

Know how to tell a sprain from a fracture with key symptoms, pain patterns, and warning signs, plus when to seek urgent medical care after an injury.

A bad fall on the field, an awkward landing from a jump, or a sudden twist during a game can leave you in sharp pain and wondering what just happened. Was it just a sprain that requires rest, or could it be a fracture that requires immediate medical attention? While it is not easy to tell, knowing some key signs will surely guide you on what to do in those crucial hours.

What is a sprain and what is a fracture?

According to Dr Ramkinkar Jha, Director - Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "A sprain is an injury to a ligament, a band of tissue that connects two or more bones in a joint. Sprains are common in the ankle, wrist, or knee. A fracture, on the other hand, is a break or a crack in a bone. While they are two different injuries, they are caused by similar situations, such as falls or impacts."

Differences in pain and how it feels

Pain is usually the first symptom in each of these cases. However, there is a variation in pain as well. With a sprain, pain is usually localised around a joint, and it may worsen when you move the joint or put weight on it. When there is a fracture, pain is usually worse, sharper, and more intense, especially when you apply direct pressure over the bone. Pain is usually constant, even when you are resting or not moving around.

Swelling, bruising, and visible changes

There is also swelling and bruising, which is common in each of these injuries. When there is a sprain, there is swelling, which usually occurs quickly around a joint. When there is a fracture, there is swelling, as well as a possible deformity. When a part of the body looks misshapen or out of place, this is a warning sign of a possible fracture.

Mobility and movement limitations

Mobility is another key indicator. When the injury is mild to moderate, there may be some mobility in the affected joint, although painful and stiff. When it's a fracture, there may be little or no movement at all, and this movement, even if it exists, is extremely painful. There are also cases in which there may be a snapping sound at the point of injury, which could indicate that there's been a fracture.

Weight-bearing capacity could also be used as an indicator for differentiating between the two injuries, especially in the limbs. There are cases in which, despite the injury, the person may still be able to walk, even with some discomfort, especially in mild cases of sprain. If the person cannot walk at all, it could be an indication that it's a fracture, however, with the caveat that in some cases, especially in severe sprains, it may also be difficult for the person to walk.

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Warning signs that need urgent attention

Numbness, tingling, and paleness in the affected area and beyond could also be used as an indicator, albeit with the caveat that these are indicators that require urgent medical attention, regardless of whether it's a fracture or sprain.

When to get a proper diagnosis?

One way to diagnose a fracture is to use an imaging test like an X-ray. However, some injuries (like stress fractures or ligament tears) may need an MRI, since X-rays can sometimes miss them. In cases where the pain is intense, the swelling is getting worse, or the injury has not improved after 24 to 48 hours, it is important to seek medical attention.

Although sprains can recover with rest, compression, and rehabilitation, fractures can require immobilisation or surgery. Taking a cautious approach can help prevent further injury and provide a safe return to sport.

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