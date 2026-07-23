Spouses of people with dementia face up to 74% higher risk of the disease, study finds

Living with a partner diagnosed with dementia may raise your own dementia risk, highlighting the importance of caregiver health, stress management, and regular medical check-ups.

Spouses of people with dementia face up to 74% higher risk (Image AI Generated)

Despite being discouraged from having sex after a loved one's dementia diagnosis, a new large-scale study indicates that may actually raise the likelihood of developing the disease. Researchers said there could be a risk of up to seven times greater for husbands and wives of people with dementia being diagnosed with dementia themselves if they compared with others where the parents do not have dementia. But, when experts say, doesn't imply it's contagious. Rather, common lifestyle factors, stress in caregiving and general health threats may be associated with the higher risk.

What did the new study find?

The results are from the "Spousal Dementia Exposure and Risk of Dementia" study that was published in JAMA Network Open in July, 2026. The researchers in Taiwan looked at health data of 955,105 married people in Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database.

The study showed that:

In the present study, the risk of women getting dementia was 74% higher when the spouse had dementia.

The risk level was 69% higher for men whose wives suffered from dementia.

The higher risk was even present after adjusting for other factors, including preexisting health conditions, income, health care use, and family size.

Why might spouses share a higher dementia risk?

Researchers believe several factors may contribute to the association.

Shared lifestyle habits

Over the years, couples get into a routine of consuming shared food and drinks, repeating daily activities, sharing housing conditions, sharing smoking or drinking habits, etc. After many years of eating the same meals, engaging in the same activities, sleeping in the same bed, smoking together, drinking alcohol together, and more, couples have a similar routine. These lifestyle factors are all proven to affect brain function and risk of dementia.

Caregiving stress

Many people are the principal carers when a person becomes demented, the other person is expected only to do the less difficult tasks. Chronic stress, depression, sleep disturbance and lack of social interaction are all side effects of long-term caregiving that can negatively impact brain health down the road. As more studies are conducted to determine the exact effect caregiving burden has, the study claims that it may be an important factor.

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Dementia is not contagious

Healthcare professionals note that a person can not catch dementia like a cold or flu. Dementia is a condition or group of conditions and according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. Apart from age, there are also other risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, lack of exercise, depression, deafness and social isolation.

These are commonly risk factors common to both partners over the lifespan and are likely responsible for the increased incidence of partners alone triggering one another, that is, "catching" dementia from each other.

How can you lower your dementia risk?

The World Health Organization (WHO), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Mayo Clinic all suggest there are a few healthy habits that can also reduce the risk of dementia:

Stay physically active Maintain normal blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes Don't smoke or drink too much alcohol Keep in touch with people and be as mentally active as possible Obtain adequate rest and treat hearing loss, if necessary

Although these measures will not prevent cognitive decline, they can help to maintain cognitive health.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.