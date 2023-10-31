Spinal Health: Importance Of Discovering Underlying Issues To Avoid Debilitating Back Pain

Research can provide a deeper understanding of how spine conditions develop, how they impact the body, and help in discovering the best ways to treat them.

Research and innovation can foster the development of more effective treatments that improve outcomes for patients. Read on.

Spinal conditions are medical issues that affect the spine, which is composed of a series of connecting bones known as vertebrae. Herniated discs, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, and degenerative disc disease are all prevalent spine conditions.

The spine is one of the most complex and essential structures in the human body and is responsible for providing mobility, flexibility, and strength to the body, while also protecting the delicate nerves that run through it. Spinal conditions can have a significant impact on an individual's quality of life, and finding new treatments and improving existing ones is critical for the wellbeing of millions of people worldwide.

Research, innovation to foster treatments for spinal conditions

Spinal conditions can range from mild to severe and can be caused by a variety of factors, including injury, degeneration, or disease. Common spinal conditions can cause pain, weakness, and loss of function and can significantly affect a person's ability to work and enjoy their daily life. Often, treatments for these conditions involve medication, physical therapy, or surgery. Research and innovation are critical to identifying new treatments and improving existing ones.

Research can provide a deeper understanding of how spine conditions develop, how they impact the body, and help in discovering the best ways to treat them. By investigating the underlying causes of spinal conditions, researchers can develop targeted therapies that have a greater chance of success. For instance, the use of stem cells in spinal disc regeneration and biologics for spinal fusion is showing great promise.

Innovation to transform spinal surgeries

Innovation can lead to the development of new treatments that address the needs of patients in ways that were previously impossible. Advances in technology, such as the use of robotics and artificial intelligence, are transforming the way spinal surgeries are performed. New materials and biomaterials are being explored for spinal implants, and new imaging techniques are being developed to improve the accuracy of diagnostics and surgical planning. Investing in research and innovation can help bring these new treatments to market faster and improve the lives of those living with spinal conditions.

Even as investing in research and innovation is not without its challenges and requires significant resources, both financial and human, the benefits of investing in research and innovation are numerous. It can foster the development of new treatments that are safer and more effective, and improved outcomes for patients.

Why you need to maintain spinal health

Maintaining a healthy spine is crucial for overall body health as the spine is responsible for supporting the body's weight and allowing for movement.

A healthy spine helps prevent back pain

It promotes good posture

It allows for better mobility

In addition, the spinal cord, which runs through the spine, is responsible for transmitting messages between the brain and other parts of the body.

Hence, any damage to the spinal cord can lead to serious health problems.

5 Steps to prevent spinal problems

Spinal conditions can arise due to a variety of factors, including genetics, lifestyle choices, and injury. People have been experiencing an increase in spinal disorders in recent years as a result of several factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, and aging. While age is a major factor in the development of spinal conditions, there are steps you can take to prevent them. To avoid prolonged damage, it is important to take care of your spine by:

Practicing good posture

Getting regular exercise

Maintaining a healthy weight

Lifting heavy objects properly

And seeking medical attention in case you experience any back pain or discomfort.

Improving treatments for spinal conditions is critical for enhancing the quality of life for those who suffer from the issue. Investing in research and innovation is an investment in the future wellbeing of our society, and it should be a priority for policy-makers, organizations, and individuals alike.

(This article is authored by Dr Vikas Tandon, Chief of Spine Services, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre)