Spinal Cord Health In The Digital Age: How Long Sitting Hours Are Damaging Your Spine

Sitting for long periods of time often causes severe pain in our spine. This can lead to a serious problem, so Dr. Ashish Chaudhary personally explains how to keep your spine healthy.

How to Keep Spinal Cord Health Healthy: The way of working is changing rapidly in the modern lifestyle. Office jobs, work from home, online studies and increasing use of mobile-laptops are forcing people to sit for long hours. Many people sit continuously for 8 to 10 hours a day, which has a direct impact on the spine. In the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the cases of problems like back pain, neck pain and slip disc, especially among the youth.

The spine is the main support for the body. It not only keeps the body upright but also plays a vital role in controlling the entire body through nerves. When we sit in one position for long periods of time, abnormal pressure is placed on the spine, which can affect the discs and muscles.

What effect does sitting for long periods have on the spine?

When a person sits continuously, the lower back (lumbar spine) bears more of the body's weight. Poor posture such as hunching over, working with a laptop down, or sitting without back support increases the pressure on the discs. This gradually weakens the discs and causes pain. Sitting also causes muscles to become stiff, reducing flexibility. This is why many people experience sharp pain when suddenly getting up or bending.

Why are spine problems increasing among youth?

Today's digital lifestyle has reduced physical activity. While people used to move around more, most tasks are now performed while sitting in front of a screen. Furthermore, excessive mobile phone use puts additional strain on the neck, leading to what's known as "text neck syndrome." Obesity, lack of exercise, using the wrong mattress or chair, and stress also contribute to spine-related problems .

Why is correct posture important?

Proper posture plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy spine. Your back should be straight while sitting, and the chair should provide adequate support for your lumbar spine. The screen should be at eye level to avoid straining your neck. It's crucial to get up every 30 to 40 minutes and walk or do some light stretching for 2 3 minutes. This reduces pressure on the discs and improves blood circulation.

What symptoms should not be ignored?

People often ignore back or neck pain, thinking it's just fatigue, but these symptoms can signal a serious problem. If the pain persists, along with tingling in the legs or arms , numbness, or weakness, you should immediately consult a specialist. Early diagnosis can help manage serious conditions like a slipped disc in its early stages.

Important measures to keep the spine healthy

Small lifestyle changes can be very effective in caring for your spine:

To improve your spinal health, walk for at least 30 minutes daily. This will help maintain the elasticity of the spinal cord. Every morning, do exercises that strengthen your back and core muscles. This will help strengthen your spine. Doctors advise against sitting for long periods of time. They recommend taking frequent breaks from work and allowing your body to move. This can help your spinal cord and overall muscle recovery. It's often seen that when we lift heavy weights, we use the wrong technique. This means we start lifting without bending our knees. But don't make this mistake. Use the correct technique when lifting heavy weights. This means bending your knees and lifting slowly. What you eat directly affects your health. Therefore, eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight will help strengthen your spine. Apart from all this, you should do yoga and stretching, these also help in maintaining the flexibility of the spine.

Spine problems develop gradually, but they can be prevented by taking timely precautions. While working out is essential in modern lifestyles, understanding your body's limitations is equally important. Maintaining proper posture, regular exercise, and maintaining an active routine can help maintain a healthy spine for the long term. Don't underestimate back or neck pain, as a healthy spine is the key to an active and pain-free life.

