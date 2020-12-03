As you age your memory or recall capacity would gradually decline. While subtle changes in memory is a normal part of the aging process. Some people may experience memory decline sooner than anticipated. There are many things that could cause problems with memory such as a medication side effect or an underlying health problem or vitamin deficiency. Various studies have suggested that low levels of vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin may cause faster memory loss in older adults. Vitamin D is well known for promoting bone health and regulating vital calcium levels but this fat-soluble nutrient does