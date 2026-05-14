Speech fillers like ‘uh’ and ‘um’ may reveal early cognitive trouble, researchers say

A new study suggests frequent "um" pauses, speech hesitation and word-finding struggles may signal early cognitive decline linked to dementia risk and brain health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 14, 2026 9:55 AM IST

Speech patterns x dementia. (Image: AI Generated)

It's possible that for many people to say the words 'uh' and 'um' in the middle of a sentence or a pause in conversation are not a problem. However scientists indicate that such small speech mannerisms may actually be indicators of early cognitive deterioration associated with dementia. A recent study published by the Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research (JSLHR) states that everday speech patterns including filler words, long pauses and the struggle to find the right words can be closely linked to the system of the brain called 'Executive Function' which is responsible for memory, attention, planning and flexible thinking.

Results of the study

Researchers at Baycrest, the University of Toronto, and York University used artificial intelligence (AI) to help detect subtle shifts in speech that might signal impaired brain function. The materials presented during the study consisted of detailed pictures which the participants were asked to describe in natural language. The researchers then analyzed hundreds of speech characteristics such as when a pause or filling word such as 'uh' or 'um' occurred, speech timing and moments when a participant could not recall a word.

The findings revealed that these speech patterns were strong predictors of the participants' cognition scores even after they took into account education, sex and age. "The message is clear: speech timing is more than just a matter of style, it's a sensitive indicator of brain health," says Dr. Jed Meltzer, Senior Scientist at Baycrest's Rotman Research Institute and senior author on this study, titled "Natural Speech Analysis Can Reveal Individual Differences in Executive Function Across the Adult Lifespan."

Why 'executive function' matters?

Executive function normaly gets impaired as a person gets older and is frequently affected during the early stages of dementia. It regulates a number of important mental abilities such as concentration, memory, decision making and organising thinking. The researchers think that natural speech analysis could one day be used to identify people whose cognitive decline is happening faster than usual, potentially enabling doctors to identify dementia a lot earlier than their current tests.

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What is Dementia?

Dementia is not a single condition but a term for a group of symptoms that impact memory, thinking, communication and daily functioning. According to experts alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia with some of the most common symptoms like memory loss, confusion, poor concentrating, trouble finding words, repeating conversations and personality changes.

Common risk factors for dementia

In a separate 2026 study researchers conclude that changes in the body clock, irregular sleeping and waking habits between sleeps may be linked to higher dementia risk in older people. Apart from that some risks of developing dementia highlighted by experts are mainly linked to lifestyle and health issues such as:

Poor sleep quality

Chronic stress

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Smoking

Physical inactivity

Social isolation

Hearing loss

Tips to keep your brain healthy

Scientists say that speech fillers such as pauses and fillers are okay but there are healthy lifestyle practices to help keep your brain healthy:

Engage in regular physical activity

Prioritise quality sleep

Maintain a well balanced diet with a good amount of fruits and vegetables

Stay socially connected

Manage stress levels

Challenge the brain with reading, puzzles or new skills

If memory or speech is impaired seek medical advice

Although long term studies are needed in the future researchers say speech analysis could be used as a regular screening method for dementia.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Occasional speech pauses are common and not necessarily signs of dementia.