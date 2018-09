Even though India is a young country, it’s important to understand and combat the healthcare issues faced by the elderly. According to statistics, in Asia as a whole, the proportion of the elderly is expected to increase from 10.5 per cent to 22.4 per cent during 2012–2050.

Padma Shri award-winning actress Shashikala said “ At the age of 60 there are things which seniors cannot manage on their own, that’s the time when they need assistance. It is one of the proud moments for me to be a part of the launch of Geriatric Clinic at Jaslok Hospital which is one of the best known super speciality hospitals in town.”

According to the Indian Ageing Report 2017, based on the 2011 Census, the overall old-age dependency ratio shows that there is over 14 elderly per 100 working age out of which 7 are termed as the dependent. As one of the only geriatric practices within South Mumbai, Jaslok Hospital with the help of the newly inaugurated department is set to provide an innovative alternative to those seeking integrated care for their living.

Dr Naganath Narasimhan Prem, Consultant Geriatric Medicine specialist Head of Geriatric Medicine Department said “ The dedicated Geriatric Care department will have four zones – Out-Patient Care, In-Patient Care, Emergency Care and Home Health Care. It will offer physical, cognitive and psycho-social assessment, a personal care plan, recommendations to improve health and functional ability, rehabilitation, safe use of medicines and will address home and emergency care for the elderly. As Geriatric is need of the hour Jaslok Hospital planned to be the one-stop for elderly care.”

Geriatric care management integrates health care and psychological care with other needed services such as home care services, nutritional services, assistance with activities of daily living, socialization programs, as well as financial and legal planning. The whole and sole aim was to evaluate and manage the unique health care needs and treatment preferences of older people but it also focused on providing specialized and professional consultation for the elderly.

Source: Press Release