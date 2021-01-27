Angioplasty is an invasive procedure that is undertaken to treat blockages in the coronary arteries. In the procedure, a surgeon basically stretches open your blocked artery.

Indian Cricket administrator, Sourav Ganguly, who had earlier this month undergone an angioplasty, has again been admitted to Apollo hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He, in fact, was experiencing some uneasiness since last night, which gave way to chest pain today afternoon. According to reports, the doctors attending to him say that he is stable and in a conscious state. Before the angioplasty, Ganguly had 90 per cent blockage in his heart and had also suffered some mild heart attacks earlier. Also Read - Mitral regurgitation: How advanced technologies provide a glimmer of hope for patients

Following this development, many Ganguly fans will, no doubt, wonder why this is happening just 3 weeks after he had undergone a successful angioplasty. To clear all doubts about the procedure, we have compiled a few FAQs about what to expect after you undergo this procedure. Also Read - Cardiovascular diseases: How the treatment for heart diseases has evolved?

ANGIOPLASTY FAQS

Angioplasty is an invasive procedure that is undertaken to treat blockages in the coronary arteries. In the procedure, a surgeon basically stretches open your blocked artery. It is a simple procedure that may be completed in as less as 20 minutes sometimes. But in certain cases, with complication, the time may go up. Also Read - Heart diseases are becoming more common in younger people: Tips to prevent it naturally

Is chest pain normal after angioplasty?

A mild chest pain or ache is normal after you undergo angioplasty. This is especially true if you had several blockages and it can take several weeks to settle. However, if you experience severe chest pain that doesn’t ease, consult a doctor immediately.

Is it normal to be excessively tired after this procedure?

It is perfectly normal if you feel more tired than usual for several days after the procedure. You will feel more tired if the angioplasty was performed while you were having a heart attack and it can last for as long as six weeks.

What about tingling and numbness in legs?

Some people may experience a tingling sensation or numbness in their leg following this procedure. This is basically because of local anaesthesia and will go away after a few days. You don’t need to worry about this. But if you notice any discolouration, coldness or numbness in the leg or arm where the incision was made, consult a doctor immediately.

Is it okay to exercise after undergoing the procedure?

Yes, start exercising as soon as you go back home from hospital. But don’t exercise to the point of exhaustion. Stop when you feel out of breath or uncomfortable. Start slow and gradually build up your pace and stamina.

What is the best exercise after angioplasty?

For the first five days after the procedure, do only light activities. You can start strenuous exercises 3 to 4 weeks after the procedure. Walking is the best exercise after this procedure. Rest along the route if you have to. Again, start slow and gradually build up your pace. Aim to walk 60 minutes every day for best results. In case you can’t go for a walk every day, do some stretches and free hand exercises like walking on the spot, step ups and sit ups.