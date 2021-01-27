Indian Cricket administrator Sourav Ganguly who had earlier this month undergone an angioplasty has again been admitted to Apollo hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He in fact was experiencing some uneasiness since last night which gave way to chest pain today afternoon. According to reports the doctors attending to him say that he is stable and in a conscious state. Before the angioplasty Ganguly had 90 per cent blockage in his heart and had also suffered some mild heart attacks earlier. Following this development many Ganguly fans will no doubt wonder why this is