Sonu Nigam shares grim health update: Singer reveals he is battling with painful pinched nerves and throat issues

Sonu Nigam latest health updates: Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed that he is battling a painful medical condition and is currently undergoing treatment - "my nerves are pinched, throat is heavy..." Read on to know what happened to him.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 17, 2026 12:38 PM IST

Sonu Nigam shares grim health update: Singer reveals he is battling with painful pinched nerves and throat issues

Sonu Nigam Health Updates: Popular singer Sonu Nigam has revealed that he is currently battling a painful nerve-related condition that has affected severely affected his health and impacted his vocal cords. In a recent video, the singer revealed that he has been undergoing MRI and CT scans, taking medications, and receiving physiotherapy after being diagnosed with what he described as "pinched nerves." Talking about his vocal cord issues, the singer stated that the medicines took a toll on his vocal health.

However, despite the discomfort, the singer chose to honour his professional commitments and perform for his fans.

What Happened To Sonu Nigam?

Taking to Instagram, the singer on Tuesday shared a video where he opened up about a serious health battling. Calling the whole experience as both physically challenging and exhausting, he said -- "My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines," Sonu says while showing a patch on his shoulder.

The singer further revealed that the condition has kept him under constant medical supervision, with his treatment involving multiple scans, medications, and regular physiotherapy sessions.

Sharing insights about his treatment procedure, the singer said that one of the most challenging part of this journey was his experience with physiotherapy. "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy," he said.

The video was posted with a caption that read, "13th June, Mumbai ".Watch the video HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

You may like to read

Later in the video, the singer also shared that the muscle-relaxant medications that he is taking currently have severely affected his throat's health a key issue that is extremely concerning for a singer while he is preparing for a live performance.

However, he also stated that he has decided to go ahead with his scheduled performance in Mumbai.

He is scheduled to perform in Mumbai later this month. The singer explained that he would be performing after a long time and was determined to take the stage regardless of the challenges.

What Is Pinched Nerves: How Serious Is It?

A pinched nerve is a serious health problem that occurs when tissues surrounding the bones, muscles, tendons, cartilage, or spinal discs suffers some type of excessive pressure. This unusual compression can severely interfere with nerve function and trigger symptoms such as --

Unbearable pain Numbness Tingling sensations Muscle weakness Burning sensation

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the condition called nerve compression can occur in different body parts such as the neck, back, shoulders, wrists, and legs. And experts have also noted that most of these symptoms vary -- mostly depending on which body part's nerve is affected.

Talking about the recovery phase, experts have shared that mostly it takes weeks for the nerves to feel better and the treatment of this condition is often restricted to only physiotherapy.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.