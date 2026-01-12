Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress Leader Discharged After Examination Of Bronchial Asthma Exacerbation, Common Triggers Explained

Sonia Gandhi Health Update:

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 79, was recently admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital after an exacerbation of bronchial asthma caused by a chest infection on Monday. At the time, a source confirmed that the veteran Congress leader visited the hospital, simply for a routine check-up, but due to her history of chronic cough, she was kept under medical observation.

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital

On January 6, the source told the media, "She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician. It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city."

Following a week in the hospital, Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 PM with further advice to continue for a treatment at her residence. Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Gangaram Hospital, said that the Congress leader responded well to treatment and showed good recovery. He said, "She has been discharged from the hospital and advised to continue further treatment at her residence."

Difference Between Bronchial Asthma And Asthma

Bronchial asthma or just asthma, is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that causes periodic attacks of coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, and chest tightness. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 25 million people in America, including 6.8 million children under 18 suffers from asthma today. Healthcare professionals note that if you have asthma, you have it all the time, but you'll have asthma attacks only when something triggers your lungs.

The CDC explains, "The attack happens in your body's airways, which are the paths that carry air to your lungs. As the air moves through your lungs, the airways become smaller, like the branches of a tree are smaller than the tree trunk. During an asthma attack, the sides of the airways in your lungs swell and the airways shrink. Less air gets in and out of your lungs, and mucous that your body makes clogs up the airways."

Signs And Symptoms Of Bronchial Asthma

Some of the most common signs and symptoms of bronchial asthma include shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing, trouble sleeping and coughing.

What Are The Common Triggers Of Bronchial Asthma?

Healthcare professionals note that the most common trigger of bronchial asthma is allergies. According to WebMD, the following habits can also trigger asthma, it includes:

Smoking

Colds, flu or pneumonia

Pollutants

Exercise

Air pollution

Extreme changes in temperature

Drugs such as aspirin, NSAIDs, and beta-blockers

Food additives like MSG

Stress

Anxiety

Singing

Laughing

Crying

Perfumes

Acid reflux

CDC states that asthma can be managed if you know the warning signs of an asthma attack. Additionally, staying away from things that cause an attack and following your doctor's advice can help you ease the symptoms of asthma. "Once diagnosed, your health care provider will recommend asthma medication (which can include asthma inhalers and pills) and lifestyle changes to treat and prevent asthma attacks," WebMD explains. "If you have bronchial asthma, make sure your health care provider shows you how to use the inhalers properly."