Sonia Gandhi diagnosed with bronchial asthma after infection: Top 5 triggers including air pollution you must know

Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma diagnosis highlights key triggers like air pollution, infections, and allergens. Know the top causes, symptoms, and prevention tips for better lung health.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has reportedly been diagnosed with bronchial asthma following a systemic infection. The news has once again brought attention to asthma, a common yet often misunderstood respiratory condition that affects millions of people in India and across the world. According to Sonia Gandhi's recent diagnosis, rising air pollution in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, etc., is becoming a major trigger for respiratory conditions such as bronchial asthma.

Dr Manav Manchanda, Director & Head- Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital, says, "Air pollution is one of the leading causes of asthma flare-ups today. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), vehicle emissions, and industrial pollutants irritate the airways, making breathing difficult, especially for those already vulnerable. Apart from pollution, the top triggers include dust mites, pollen, tobacco smoke, strong odours or chemicals, and sudden weather changes. These factors can inflame the bronchial tubes and lead to wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath."

#UPDATE | Sonia Gandhi's health update | Sir Ganga Ram Hospital says - Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of 24th March for fever. As per Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman SGRH, she is undergoing treatment with antibiotics for systemic infection, under the https://t.co/JLLoF1vzm8 ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026

What is bronchial asthma?

Bronchial asthma refers to a lasting disorder whereby the airways become inflamed, constricted and generate additional mucus. This hinders breathing and results in the onset of coughing, wheezing, a feeling of chest tightness, and getting out of breath. Although any individual of any age can be affected by asthma, it is particularly alarming when infected by infections, as is the case.

Systemic infection is able to reduce the immune system of the body, making it more prone to inflammation, which can worsen the airways and cause the symptoms of asthma, even in the case of a person who previously did not have any significant problems related to the respiratory system.

Why triggers matter?

Asthma is also very susceptible to the environment and lifestyle. One of the most significant measures when addressing the condition successfully is the identification and prevention of triggers. Here are the top five common asthma triggers everyone should be aware of:

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Air pollution

Asthma can also be triggered by poor air quality, which is one of the largest factors in such cities as Delhi. Airways and symptoms can be irritated, and the symptoms can be exacerbated by exposure to dust, smoke, and automobile emissions. Individuals with asthma are usually encouraged to engage in outdoor activities sparingly in case the levels of pollution are very high.

Respiratory infections

Asthma attacks can be caused by inflammation of the respiratory tract which occurs due to virus or bacterial infections such as cold, flu, or a systemic infection. This is especially applicable in the case of Sonia Gandhi who is diagnosed to be infected and seems to have been the major cause behind the infection.

Allergens

Among common allergens, which cause asthma symptoms, there are pollen, dust mites, dander of pets, and mould. Change in seasons tends to expose people to such allergens, which complicate the process of managing asthma during certain periods of the year.

Weather changes

Unpredictable weather, cold wind or damp weather may leave sensitive airways irritated. Numerous individuals observe a change in the symptoms, which become worse in winter or when a certain season ends and another one begins because the human body could not get used to changing conditions.

Stress and strong emotions

The stress or anxiety of an emotion or very strong laughter can cause an asthma condition in some people. Stress may change the breathing patterns and lead to more inflammation, and asthma becomes more difficult to manage.

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