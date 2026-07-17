Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike: What low blood sugar can do to your body during prolonged fasting

As Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike, falling blood sugar becomes a growing concern. Here's how prolonged fasting affects vital organs and body functions.

Medically Verified By: Dr Manisha Arora

Sonam Wangchuk.

Sonam Wangchuk is the real-life Indian engineer and education reformer who inspired the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the movie 3 Idiots. Working out of the harsh terrain of Ladakh he uses clever eco-friendly science to solve everyday problems for his community is best known for inventing Ice Stupas that store winter water for farmers to use during dry spring months.

Now, the 59-year-old educationist and environment activist is making headlines for a different reason. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi drinking only salt water to protest systemic corruption in the Indian education system including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As of July 17, Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike has entered Day 20 and his deteriorating health including reports of low blood pressure, weight loss and falling blood sugar during the prolonged fast has drawn widespread concern and renewed attention to the serious health risks of extended fasting.

Low blood sugar during prolonged fasting explained

According to healthcare professionals the blood sugar levels change during prolonged fasting because your body switches how it makes energy. Dr. Manisha Arora, Director of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi, explains, "Instead of using sugar from recent meals it starts burning stored fat for fuel. The liver also begins making ketones which serve as a backup energy source to keep the body running smoothly. And when carbohydrates are eaten the body breaks them down into glucose which enters the bloodstream.

"To manage this rise in sugar the pancreas releases a hormone called insulin that acts like a key unlocking cells so the glucose can enter. The cells then use this sugar for immediate energy while any leftover fuel is stored in the liver and muscles as a backup energy reserve for later."

What low blood sugar does during prolonged fasting

According to Mayo Clinic,hypoglycemia occurs when blood sugar drops too low because the brain needs glucose for energy so a drop in sugar levels causes quick changes in the body. At first the body releases hormones like adrenaline to help raise sugar levels which can cause early signs like hunger, shakiness, sweating, dizziness, weakness, anxiety and a fast heartbeat.

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If sugar levels keep falling the brain lacks fuel leading to moderate symptoms including confusion, trouble speaking, blurred vision, headaches and irritability. If the condition goes untreated it becomes dangerous potentially causing seizures, fainting, coma or life-threatening complications.

People who should avoid prolonged fasting

According to the UK National Health Service (NHS) certain people who should not do prolonged hunger strikes include:

Children and teenagers Pregnant or breastfeeding people People with diabetes People with eating disorders People who are underweight or malnourished People with serious illnesses like heart, kidney or liver disease Older adults or physically weak people

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for health concerns.