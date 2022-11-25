Some People Attract Mosquitos More Than Others: Know Who Are ‘Mosquito Magnets’

Female mosquitoes, like Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, prefer to bite some people more than others. It's your smell that makes you a mosquito magnet.

Do you think you get bitten by mosquitoes far more than your friends or family members? If so, you could be a mosquito magnet. A female mosquito spares none, she can track down humans using a variety of clues such as CO2 exhalations, body heat, and body odor. But some of us are her preferred snack or mosquito magnets. Am I a mosquito magnet? The answer is hidden in your skin.

A popular theory explains varying mosquito appeal to individual body odor variations. Supporting this theory, researchers at Rockefeller University said that fatty acids emanating from the skin may create a heady scent that attracts female mosquitoes. They found a strong association between having large quantities of these fatty acids on the skin and being a mosquito magnet. They published their three-year study results in Cell.

In the study, they found that Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes were more attracted to the smell of the participants whose skin produced higher carboxylic acids. Bacteria on the skin use these compounds to produce our unique human body odor.

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes are responsible for Zika, dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya.

How to prevent mosquito bites

As suggested by the researchers, the mosquito scent tracker is apparently unbreakable, meaning it may not be possible to weaken their attraction to mosquito magnets.

However, they said that it may be possible to manipulate our skin microbiomes to avoid mosquito bites. They suggested that slathering the skin of a mosquito magnet with sebum and skin bacteria from the skin of a less-attracting person could provide a mosquito-masking effect.

But that would be a hard experiment, stated Leslie Vosshall, head of Rockefeller's Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Behavior. The idea of turning a mosquito magnet into a less-attractive person with a dietary or microbiome intervention is "all very speculative," she added.

Until the time they come up with any innovative ways to mosquito bites, follow these tips:

Apply mosquito repellent, especially on your ankles, feet, lower legs and wrists (the areas mosquitoes love to bite).

Wear long-sleeves and long pants; choose light-colored clothing

Avoid going out during dusk and dawn.

Make sure there is no standing water around your home

Consider plants that repel mosquitoes such as citronella, lavender, basil, marigolds, peppermint, lemon balm, catnip, sage.

