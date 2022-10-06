Getting The Shivers While Peeing: All About The Post-Micturition Convulsion Syndrome

Post-micturition convulsion syndrome is more common in men, compared to women. A Urologist explains why some men tend to shiver while peeing.

Your urine can tell a lot about your health. For example, dark yellow urine indicates that you may not be drinking adequate water. Blood in your urine may be a sign of urinary tract infection or kidney disease. Interestingly, the act of peeing can also reveal what's happening in your body. Men, do you tend to shiver while peeing? Then, it can be due to post-micturition convulsion syndrome.

It is a common occurrence in men, but most of you may have not heard about this condition before. Read on to know more about it.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Tarunkumar Prakash Jain, Urologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, threw light on post-micturition convulsion syndrome, including causes and treatment. Excerpts follow:

What causes post-micturition convulsion syndrome?

When you pee, you may feel relieved. But, sometimes, it can be a nightmare for others. The act of peeing is controlled by the autonomic nervous system, mainly the parasympathetic component, which is responsible for handling resting functions like digestion. The parasympathetic springs into action as the bladder muscles get contracted and one tends to urinate.

When the bladder is full of fluid, the walls stretch, signaling the brain. The micturition center in the brain will again send the signal down through the parasympathetic region and pelvic nerve to help with bladder contraction and causes pressure within. Simultaneously, a dampening signal is sent from the micturition center to the sympathetic nerves. Furthermore, the urethra relaxes and there is the flow of urine. But, when the urine is expelled out of the body, one's blood pressure lowers down, heart rate increases, and then again, the blood pressure returns to the normal range. Thus, one can shiver while emptying the bladder.

When compared to women, a large number of men suffer from this condition as men are more prone to a drop in blood pressure than women. Hence, the sudden release of urine from a full bladder is linked to sudden changes in the levels of neurotransmitters, the chemicals that lead to the transfer of the impulse to another nerve and muscle fibers resulting in shivering.

Should we worry about pee shivers?

Pee shivers can steal one's peace of mind as they will feel that something is extremely wrong with them. It can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression in many people. The shivers will only last for around 5 to 10 seconds and one will be normal after that.

When to see a doctor?

Pee shivers are seen due to the sudden drop in body temperature, or mixed signals in the nervous system. Even though they are harmless, consult the doctor if you experience fainting, dizziness or when burning sensation while urination. Try to follow the instructions given by the doctor and stay healthy.