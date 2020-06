India will witness its ‘deepest’ annular solar eclipse (surya grahan) of this century today. During this stunning natural phenomenon, the sun will appear as a necklace of pearls for around 30 seconds during the maximum phase. The solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM IST and will be visible until 3:04 PM IST. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Health myths to shun and safety measures for viewing the ring of fire

What is solar eclipse? It occurs when the moon comes in between the sun and earth blocking the rays of sun from directly reaching the earth. Based on the alignment of the sun, the moon, and the earth, there are three kinds of solar eclipses — total, partial, and annular. The solar eclipse India will witness today is an annular eclipse where the moon will not cover the sun completely. It will leave the outer rims visible, thus creating a ring of fire in the sky. The solar eclipse will be more clearly visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

According to Nehru Planetarium, in India, the beginning of the eclipse will be first visible from Bhuj in the state of Gujarat, where it can be seen at around 9.58 am. You may be tempted to watch the unbelievably beautiful natural phenomenon but staring directly at the sun can cause permanent damage to the retina. So, experts recommend that you should use special goggles, welder's shield, or pin-hole imaging technique to see the solar eclipse.

Risks of directly staring at the sun

The ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun can enter the eye through the lens of the eye and reach the retina, the light-sensitive tissue lining the inner surface of the eye. When the UV rays get absorbed into the retina, they lead to the formation of free radicals, which then start to oxidize the surrounding tissues. This causes damage to the rod and cone photoreceptors in the retina. Even staring at the sun directly for a few seconds can lead to this oxidative damage, which is known as solar or photic retinopathy.

Symptoms of solar retinopathy

Despite warnings to not to see solar eclipse with naked eyes, some people may still take the risk of taking a glance at the sun during this natural phenomenon. Solar retinopathy may not cause symptoms or vision changes right away. You may not feel any pain in the eyes while the damage is occurring. The symptoms of may start appearing after 12 hours in just one eye or both eyes. In most cases of solar retinopathy, symptoms occur in both eyes at the same time.

If the damage is mild, you might experience symptoms like watery eyes, discomfort looking at bright lights, eye soreness and headache.

In more serious cases, you might experience symptoms such as:

blurred vision

decreased colour vision

difficulty discerning shapes

distorted vision

a blind spot or multiple blind spots in the centre of your vision

permanent eye damage

Caution: Never stare at the sun directly. If you disregard this warning and make the mistake of seeing solar eclipse with naked eyes, watch out for the above symptoms of solar retinopathy. In case you experience any of these symptoms several hours or the day after staring at the sun, see an eye doctor immediately.