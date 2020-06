Today India is witnessing annular solar eclipse (surya grahan), which happens when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire.” The solar eclipse starts at 9:15 AM IST and will be visible until 3:04 PM IST. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Why you shouldn’t stare directly at the sun

Let’s learn more about eclipses and the myths about the natural phenomena during pregnancy from Dr. Yashica Gudesar, HOD, OBGY Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka. The expert explains: Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Health myths to shun and safety measures for viewing the ring of fire

The month of June- July 2020 has 3 eclipses in a line – 5th- 6th June a lunar eclipse, 21st June a solar eclipse and 5th July 2nd solar eclipse. Usually solar eclipse is accompanied by a lunar eclipse but two lunar eclipses along with solar eclipse is also not uncommon. Eclipse is a Para cosmic Phenomenon which has not been proven scientifically to effect humans. Except the tides and waves are affected to some extent. Some studies say lunar eclipse may cause some changes in human behaviour and blood pressure but not proven. During pregnancy it’s an old wife’s tale that if rays fall on the lady who is pregnant, it will cause harm to her baby. The old folklore says babies had malformations like cleft palate, birth marks and even death if exposed to the rays of sun/ moon during and eclipse.

Here’s what science says about these myths

As in earlier times there was no ultrasound or tests to rule out malformations, the blame was put on the eclipse. Since the invention of advanced ultrasounds and identification of genetics the causes these malformations, these myths have been proved wrong. However, still some people believe in these myths. People restrict pregnant ladies to take bath, sleep, eat, drink or use a sharp object during eclipse. This belief scientifically has no base. Pregnant patients are not allowed to touch their bellies. Any food cooked or kept food during that time is not to be eaten. Pregnant ladies are asked to stay indoors, not allowed to eat or drink, take bath, use sharp instruments and working ladies are forced to stay indoors.

In today’s fast world where both men and women are working it is difficult to take leave on such occasions. Being nuclear families, such myths if followed and if forced upon create a lot of stress in the people’s minds. Hence, we should refrain from believing in them.

There is no reason a mother should worry about an eclipse; she can continue her life as usual. Please continue to eat, drink, bath and sleep during these times. Some families are very traditional; either we should fight against such customs and if not possible better be sure that you do not let yourself and your baby go into danger. Staying empty stomach for more than 2-3 hrs might make the mother sick. So, refrain from such customs. For the peace of the family if not urgent you can stay indoors but eating, drinking and sleeping should not be restricted. Have a healthy and safe pregnancy.