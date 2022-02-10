Soil-Transmitted Helminth Infections (STH Infections): Symptoms, Causes & Prevention

As per WHO, children between the ages of 1-14 are highly prone to parasitic intestinal worm infestation.

Children, women of reproductive age, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers are at higher risk of getting infected by STH infections.

Children living in deprived communities with poor sanitation are affected by several infections. Soil-transmitted helminth infections are one of the most common infections which affect poor communities. Children are more prone to getting infected by these infections, resulting in poor nutritional status and poor physical health. Get to know everything about STH infections, including causes, symptoms and ways to prevent them, from an expert. Here, Dr. Vikas Satwik, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore, answers some FAQs about STH infections.

What are STH infections?

Soil-transmitted helminth infections or STH infections are transmitted through contaminated soil. The infections are caused by different parasitic or intestinal worms transmitted by eggs present in the human faeces. They are mainly transmitted in areas with poor sanitation. STH infections are considered public health issues in warm and moist areas. As per WHO, children between the ages of 1-14 are highly prone to parasitic intestinal worm infestation.

Children are mainly affected by roundworms or Ascaris, whipworms or Trichuris trichiura and hookworms or Necator americanus and Ancylostoma duodenale.

TRENDING NOW

How does the infection spread?

Infected patients can pass eggs in their faeces which can transmit the infection. The worms live in the intestines of the infected people. In areas with poor hygiene and sanitation, these eggs can contaminate the soil, if the infected person defecates outside like in a garden or field. When these eggs are ingested, children can be affected by different kinds of worms like Ascaris and whipworm. Children can ingest the eggs in the following ways:

From contaminated water sources

From vegetables that are not carefully cooked, peeled and washed

Directly from the soil where children play with the contaminated dirt and put their hands in the mouth

Hookworm infection can spread by walking barefoot on the contaminated soil. STH infections cannot pass from one human to another. Also, they cannot be transmitted through fresh faeces as the eggs need three weeks to mature, in order to become infective.

Symptoms of STH infection

Children suffering from light infections generally do not show any symptoms. Children with heavy infection can show the following symptoms:

You may like to read

Diarrhoea

Abdominal pain

Impaired physical and cognitive development

Blood and protein loss

Rectal prolapse

Weakness

The ones suffering from hookworm infections can get anaemia due to chronic blood loss from the intestines.

Different kinds of parasite worms affect the nutritional status of infected people in many ways. Worms feed on blood and other tissues, which can cause loss of iron and protein. Some helminths can cause loss of appetite which affects the physical health and nutritional intake of people. Roundworms can absorb Vitamin A in the intestine, preventing the absorption of nutrients.

How we can prevent STH infections?

People who are at higher risk of getting infected by STH infections include preschool-aged children, school-aged children and women of reproductive age or childbearing age which also includes pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

WHO recommends periodic medicinal treatment for deworming to reduce morbidity by decreasing the burden among at-risk people, including children. Also, it is important to spread awareness and educate people living in endemic areas about health and hygiene. Healthy behaviours like washing hands with soap before and after eating, playing, avoiding walking barefoot in fields and gardens, washing raw vegetables properly before consuming and drinking water from safe sources must be promoted. Eating properly cooked food is also necessary to avoid infections.

The use of latrines can help reduce faecal contamination in such areas, as most of the people affected by STH infections live in areas without latrines. Deprived and poor communities must be educated about the safe disposal of faecal matter to avoid the transmission of infections.

The Government of India celebrates the "National Deworming Day" on 10th February every year to deworm children aged 1-19 years and to make every child worm-free. On this day deworming tablets are given free of cost to all children in schools and anganwadis around the country.

The initiative has been taken to improve the quality of life, nutritional status, and overall health of children. The campaign also promotes healthy behaviours and practising hygiene and sanitation in deprived areas. National Deworming Day has been converged with the "Swachh Bharat Mission" to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the country. With setting up of proper sanitation facilities under such initiatives worm infestation can be prevented and controlled

RECOMMENDED STORIES