Social Media And Mental Health: Is It Too Late To Turn It Into A Positive Force?

We cannot deny that we are a part of the world that cannot live without social media but, can we turn it into something positive?

Social media is undoubtedly both a boon and a bane. The cons of being a member of social media are very well documented and some of us may even feel it on a daily basis. Nowadays, we are talking about mental health more and more and social media has a big influence on it. We are very well aware that the platform is toxic, addictive and damaging. It is no longer about just staying connected with your close friends and family. Nowadays, it is about superficiality, showing others that you are leading a happy and gorgeous life, seeking for unnecessary validation and likes, promoting unrealistic beauty and body images and the list can go on.

Many researchers have pointed out time and again that, this can severely impact one's mental health. Studies have proven that people who use it excessively and rely on the validations, struggle with depression, anxiety, stress, inferiority complex and low self esteem. No one deserves to feel this way but unfortunately, such is our world. But, have we ever thought if we can turn this into something positive?

The Positive Role That Social Media Can Play For Us

We cannot deny that we are a part of this world now. No matter what we do, we will require social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook and it is not always for promoting ourselves. These platforms are the best networking places there can be. People might find new jobs, new apartments, make great friends and also stay in touch with family. These platforms provide all these things to us. So certainly, we can turn it into something positive and it is not too late! So, how can we focus on just the positive aspects?

Set Your Intentions

Social media is a huge and wide platform. But, that does not mean that we need to have access to every single thing. Not everything can benefit us. One thing that we need to be to do this the right way is, strong. Temptation will not serve well for us. If you want a social media account for friends and family, then do not include anybody else. If you want an account for work, then just keep it professional. Set your priorities straight.

Let Go Of The Negative

Even when you decide to be on social media just for fun, you have the power to set the algorithm in the right way. Do not be friends with the people you do not care about and only browse for the things that make you happy. Stay connected with the right people and block the rest.

Be Strong Enough To Limit Your Time

Even a well-edited social media feed can be a waste of time and an unnecessary distraction. If you find yourself getting sucked into Facebook and Instagram when you should be working or paying attention to those around you, limit your social media access.

