With the tide of teenage anxiety rising, it is hard to imagine a single source of it. Generation ‘Z’ are facing anxiety issues that the older generations never did. This is despite advancement in technology whose sole purpose is to lessen the load, says a new study. According to a research published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, higher than average use of social media, computer and television for more than 4 years can cause anxiety or increase the severity of their symptoms in adolescents (age 12 to 16). Anxiety is a normal feeling of nervousness over uncertainty. But when this anxiety takes a longer time to disappear or appears in not so nervous times, then it is called anxiety disorder.

According to researchers of the study, extensive use of social media is an indicator of anxiety. Teens are repressing their anxiety symptoms by overly indulging in social media and computers. Repressing these symptoms is giving anxiety an opportunity to spread its wings. To support their hypothesis, researchers asked students to self-report the amount of time spent in front of digital screens, and then asked them to answer a questionnaire on various anxiety symptoms. The findings suggested a need to regulate the amount of time teens are spending on social media and computer.

Social media as a cause of teenage anxiety might seem strange. But it is important to remember that anxiety can hit you or your child from anywhere. Here we talk about a few other strange causes of teenage anxiety.

Hormone imbalance

Hormonal imbalance or adrenal dysfunction is a medical condition where the adrenal glands, responsible for producing hormones, go haywire. It either produces hormones in wrong quantity or stops producing it altogether. Significant fluctuation in hormonal level can cause fatigue, disorientation, increased heart rate and trouble concentrating, which are all general signs of anxiety. Similarly, problems in release of thyroid hormone (hyperthyroidism) can cause symptoms like raised heart rate, trouble breathing, sweating and fever, which are all signs of anxiety-induced panic attack.

Magnesium deficiency

Deficiency of magnesium in the body is linked to affecting your hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis, which controls the release of hormones and reaction to stress, moods and emotions. This can increase your anxiety levels and worsen your condition. Including leafy greens, nuts and legumes in your diet may help.

Smoking

Stress smoking for a long time can worsen your anxiety and depression symptoms. Smoking is linked to causing blockage in the blood vessels and fluid build-up in the lungs, which causes increased heart and breathing rate, worsening your anxiety symptoms. It is unlikely in young and healthy individuals. The best way to break this bond between anxiety and smoking is to quit smoking.