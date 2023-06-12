Social Isolation And Hypertension: Middle Aged And Older Women May Be At High Risk, Says Study

Researchers found that for women, social isolation had the same effect on blood pressure as high sodium diets, pollution, weight gain, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Social isolation has become more prevalent in the 21st century and we can probably put most of the blame into technological advancements. With the introduction of smart phones, laptops, internet, social media and last but not the least, OTT platforms, we have virtually become closer to the world but, mentally and physically, we have gone further away. The more we use these platforms, the less our physical interactions will be. This has resulted in not only the feeling of loneliness and degrading mental health but also illnesses like hypertension, especially among women.

Why Are Women More At Risk?

A research published in the Journal, Hypertension conducted a thorough study on the link between social isolation and hypertension among women. The aim was to understand how social ties, marital status, living arrangements, social participation and social network had an impact on the risk of hypertension.

The conclusion of the study was that it does have an impact. Why? It goes back to the COVID-19 pandemic which was responsible in limiting interactions for everyone. But, women suffered from it a lot. External factors like high sodium intake, pollution, non-steroidal anti0inflamamtory drug and weight gain can increase hypertension in women. However, the study found that social isolation alone has a similar and larger impact on women's BP. Loneliness increased stress levels for women and that in turn increased the cortisol level leading to high blood pressure.

Middle Aged And Older Women Are At Risk

The research also found that some women are more at risk than others even though women are more prone to being hypertensive. Women who are widowed are at a higher risk than compared to married women and women who are middle aged or older are at risk than compared to younger women. However, the research also stated that such risks can be mitigated if they are able to increase social participation in their life.

Why Are Men Not Prone To Hypertension Resulting From Social Isolation?

According to the results of the study, the effect of loneliness on men's blood pressure was the opposite of women's. Men who were living with families were found to be suffering from high BP.

Bottom Line

As we talk about social isolation, it is prevalent especially among older adults of age 45 and above. According to a report published my CDC from research conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), majority of adults above age 45, experience loneliness. Older adults of age 65 and above are already considered as socially isolated. It is true that older adults are more at risk of suffering from isolation and loneliness. This is merely a natural process because they have undergone many changes in life. For instance, they have experienced loss of family and friends, loss of hearing or talking properly or any other chronic illness.

