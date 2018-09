A friend of mine refused a marriage proposal after she came to know the potential groom snored at night. Sounds weird? But snoring is that disgusting. In case you are a heavy snorer, your family members may almost want to kill you. It is extremely unpleasant, and you have to face it. However, apart from just being troublesome for others around, heavy snoring can indicate certain clinical conditions which may not be too cool for your health. Here are a few reasons why you snore. Know them all and work out on a solution and get rid of snoring.

You are a mouth breather: You snore more in case you are a mouth breather. We are able to breathe both through our nose and mouth. While we usually use our mouth along with our nose to breathe during some strenuous work like heavy exercise in order to let in more oxygen into the lung, using mouth to breath as a matter of course can lead to problems. Children may get crooked teeth and a receding chin if they are mouth breather. They may also likely to suffer from an array of health problems that even the adult snorers share.

Wrong facial structure: You may snore more because of a wrong facial structure and shape. Vibration in the soft tissues of your mouth deformities in these structures can make you a heavy snorer, say doctors. A long soft palate, an excess of tissue in the throat and a long uvula can be the risk indicators.

Sleeping in the wrong position: Habit is something that make humans and you won’t be able to come out of your habit that easily. An individual may find it difficult to sleep on the other side of the bed when his or her partner is out, all because of his or her habit of sleeping on one particular side. Among some, heavy snoring happens when they sleep in the wrong side or in a wrong position. While snorers mostly sleep on their back, there are side snorers as well, say doctors.