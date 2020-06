This study notes that disturbed sleep pattern and chronic inflammation may also be associated with mood disorders like depression and neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The quality and span of your sleep play an instrumental role in ensuring that all your organs function well. Insufficient or fragmented sleep can, on the other hand, increase your risk of many diseases including cardiac ailments. According to a study published in the journal PLOS Biology, poor sleep can trigger atherosclerosis—a condition characterized by fatty arterial plaque buildup. This, in turn, can lead to a fatal heart disease. According to the observations of the study, lack of sound sleep can be a major risk factor behind cardiac ailments as it is associated with chronic inflammation.

The research, conducted on more than 1,600 middle-aged and older adults, analyzed their blood tests and calcium score, an indicator of plaque buildup. Researchers also tracked the sleep patterns of study participants for a week with the help of wearable technology. After this, volunteers of the study had to spend a night in a laboratory when their electrical brainwave signals were measured as they snoozed.

This study also notes that disturbed sleep pattern and chronic inflammation may also be associated with mood disorders like depression and neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

Drinks which can help you sleep at night

Evidences suggest that what you gulp down before hitting the bed can help you get quality sleep. Here are some easy-to-make drinks for a good night’s sleep.

Warm milk

The reason why many people and health experts swear by this drink is that it has got significant amounts of the amino acid tryptophan. It gets converted to the natural hormone melatonin which helps to regulate our natural sleep state.

Almond milk

This can be a great sleep-inducing option for you. According to many studies, the presence of serotonin in the brain can help initiate sleep. The levels of serotonin in our central nervous system usually depend on the presence of tryptophan, which is naturally present in almond milk. Also, almond milk is particularly high in magnesium, which is another important nutrient that can promote sleep quality.

Chamomile Tea

Just like warm milk, chamomile tea is yet another natural option for good sleep. Experts have recommended chamomile for years to manage insomnia. Tea made with this herb is not only soothing, it is caffeine-free as well. This makes chamomile tea all the more conducive for inducing sleep. You can pair it with magnesium supplements to enhance the effects.

Pure coconut water

Along with its energy-boosting properties, coconut water is brimming with ingredients such as magnesium and potassium. These minerals will relax your muscles and help you sleep better. This drink is also rich in vitamin B, which helps in stress alleviation, another factor behind sound sleep.

Tart cherry juice

A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in 2010 found that drinking about 500 ml of tart cherry juice during the day could result in a significant decrease in insomnia.