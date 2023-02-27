Smoking Weed Daily Can Severely Damage Your Heart, Cause Blood Clotting: Warns Experts

In the study, researchers found that daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk.

Dear marijuana lovers, it is time to stop smoking weed and take a look at what it does to your heart. In a recent study, researchers said that people who used marijuana or weed daily were found to be about one-third more likely to develop Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), compared to those who have never used the drug.

CAD is the most common form of heart disease that can be life-threatening if proper medical interventions are not provided on time. What is CAD? It occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrowed due to the buildup of cholesterol (over a longer period of time). Some of the common symptoms of CAD include -- chest pain, shortness of breath, and extreme fatigue. Unmanaged CAD can often lead to stroke and heart attack.

Speaking to the media about the study, lead author Ishan Paranjpe, from Stanford University, said, "We found that cannabis use is linked to CAD, and there seems to be a dose-response relationship in that more frequent cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of CAD."

Signs Your Heart Is Not In A Good Health

When something goes wrong with the heart, it shows up some warning signs and symptoms. Understanding these signs can help a person detect the complications early and start with the remedies or treatment options. Take a look at the list of signs of heart attack below:

Discomfort in the chest Nausea Indigestion Heartburn Stomach pain Pain or numbness in the arm, shoulder Feeling extremely tired Lightheadedness Throat or jaw pain Rapid heart rate Unable to breathe properly Headache Sweating profusely Swollen legs, feet, and ankles

Never ignore the above-listed signs and symptoms, as they could be a sign of something going terribly wrong inside your body.

As the study clearly says smoking weed can damage the heart and lead to severe diseases, is that all weed does to your body? Not really!

You may like to read

Side Effects of Smoking Marijuana

Not just your heart, smoking weed regularly can also damage other important organs of your body. Here is a list of some of the side effects of marijuana:

Extreme tiredness, or fatigue Dizziness Impaired balance Euphoria Altered senses Psychological or physical dependence Withdrawal syndrome Stress and anxiety Sudden weight loss Hallucinations Panic Low blood pressure (hypotension) High blood pressure (hypertension) Nausea Increased appetite Diarrhoea Constipation Tooth discoloration Rapid heart rate (tachycardia) Sore throat Insomnia

How To Stop Smoking Weed?

All the above-listed health issues can pop up when someone uses or smokes marijuana or weed on a daily basis. TheHealthSite.com spoke to experts to understand how one can come out of the habit of smoking. Here are some tips that the experts shared:

Understanding the side effects Figuring out why you want to stop smoking Make a note of how you want to approach your goal Understand the triggers Talk to experts to understand how you can handle the withdrawals Take help from family and friends

(Tips from the experts: It is important to note that seeking professional help in these situations is important. Understanding what your body needs in order to function normally is what everyone should focus on.)