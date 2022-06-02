Smoking Tobacco Can Shrink Your Heart's Blood Vessels, Cause Severe Blood Clotting

The chemical in tobacco damages the heart and narrows down the blood vessels, leading to the formation of blood clots in the arteries.

Tobacco is one of the major causes of mortality all over the world that pushes a person toward life-threatening situations. In India, this fatal habit accounts for over 1.35 million deaths every year and the numbers are constantly rising. Tobacco consumption not only causes lung cancer and oral cavity problems but also has an adverse impact on other organs of the body including the heart. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Samanjoy Mukherjee, Consultant- Cardiologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka to understand more about what smoking tobacco does to your heart.

Understanding The Risk Factors Related To Heart

It has been seen that patients who smoke on a regular basis are at a higher risk of cardiovascular ailments that tends to get worse each time a person smoke. Moreover, if a person is already suffering from cardiovascular diseases or cardio-metabolic ailments, the risk factors become double. The chemical in tobacco damages the heart and narrows down the blood vessels. Under these circumstances, a person is most likely to develop plaque build-up in the arteries, restricting the flow of blood carrying oxygen to the heart.

Atherosclerosis

It is a heart condition that is triggered by consuming tobacco on a regular basis. In this condition, the arteries become narrow due to constant smoking and become stiff. The condition also causes plaque build-up in the arteries, and blood is unable to flow smoothly. Smoking increases the formation of plaque in blood vessels, and it can lead to fatal consequences in future.

Coronary Heart Disease

This condition occurs when plaque build-up narrows down the heart muscle and is blocked by clots. Chemicals in tobacco cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside veins and this blockage can even lead to a heart attack.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

This fatal condition occurs when the blood flow in arms and legs is reduced due to extensive blockage caused by the plague. Cells and tissue are deprived of nutrition which initially starts with pain upon walking and later escalated to the toes and other parts of the limbs. This condition is called gangrene and the infected limb must be removed.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

It refers to a bulge or weakened area that occurs in the portion of the abdomen (aorta). As the aorta is the main artery carrying oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, tobacco consumption, particularly smoking can cause early damage to the abdominal aorta, leading to life-threatening situations.

You may like to read

Know the preventive tips

Short-term nicotine replacement medicines such as nicotine gum, lozenges, nasal sprays, or inhalers can help them overcome acute cravings. Avoid being around smokers or people who consume tobacco at all costs and surround yourself with people who inspire you to quit. To keep the urge at bay, one can engage in other daily activities. Tobacco cravings are more likely to be intense in situations where you previously smoked. Regular exercise and a healthy diet should be incorporated into one's daily routine because lifestyle influences overall health. To avoid triggering the desire to consume tobacco, one must also manage stress and get enough sleep.

Tobacco consumption is a lifestyle disorder that affects the lives of not only the ones who consume it but also the ones who are associated with them. Although it is completely impossible to evade the risk of cardiovascular ailment, quitting tobacco at an early age can surely make a difference and bring a change in the quality of life.