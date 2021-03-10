No Smoking Day is observed on the second Wednesday of March every year to encourage people to quit smoking – a harmful habit that can lead to severe health problems. While every day is a good day to quit smoking, the purpose of this day is to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. This year, the day will be observed on March 10. No matter how you smoke it, in which form, tobacco is harmful to you in every form. From tar to nicotine, the substances you inhale affect more than just your lungs but affect your entire body. It can lead to many complications in the body as well as long-term effects on your body. Also Read - 'Casual' smokers may also have nicotine addiction: Home remedies to help you quit smoking

Studies have shown that cigarettes contain about 600 ingredients, many of which are poisonous and can even lead to cancer. While smoking may not show immediate effects, it can lead to severe complications in the future. A new study has found that tobacco consumption can increase inflammation in people who are HIV positive.

Smoking Increases Inflammation In HIV-Positive People

A new study published in the journal AIDS and Behavior found higher levels of tobacco use can lead to increased levels of inflammation among people with HIV positive people. The researchers reported a positive linear relationship between intensity, duration and pack-years of smoking and inflammation in people with HIV. For the study, the team investigated 284 participants and gathered details about their smoking and medical history and other information, such as whether they were receiving HAART.

The participants were asked how many cigarettes they smoked per day and for how many years. They determined the lifetime smoking exposure by multiplying the number of packs smoked every day by the number of years the person has smoked. The team also measured serum C-reactive protein (CRP), a pro-inflammatory biomarker, and several strong predictors of inflammation in the participants. The researchers found that participants who smoked for longer periods and those with grater pack-years were more susceptible to high levels of CRP as compared to those who smoked for shorter periods and had fewer pack-years.

Krishna Poudel from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, also suggested that “it is important to support and encourage people living with HIV to ultimately quit smoking, it is also important to suggest they reduce the frequency of smoking until they can fully quit. That would also help their health status by reducing inflammation.” He also noted that a high level of inflammation is linked to a greater risk of disease and death in people living with HIV.

Other Tobacco-Related Health Risks In HIV Positive People

A study published in the journal American Public Health Association investigated 5472 HIV-infected people and evaluated the relationship between smoking and AID-related or serious non-AIDS events and overall mortality. They found that use of tobacco contributes to substantial morbidity and mortality in HIV-infected people.