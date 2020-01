Smoking can damage nearly every organ in the body ©Shutterstock

Tobacco smokers are more likely than non-smokers to experience post-surgical complications such as impaired heart and lung functions, infections and delayed or impaired wound healing – according to a new study.

The study was jointly conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the University of Newcastle, Australia and the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA).

The researchers found that smokers who quit approximately 4 weeks or more before surgery have a lower risk of complication and better results 6 months afterwards. Patients who quit smoking tobacco are also less likely to experience complications with anaesthesia when compared to regular smokers.

The study shows that every tobacco-free week after 4 weeks improves health outcomes by 19%, due to improved blood flow throughout the body to essential organs.

How smoking leads to post-surgical complications

The researchers suggest postponing minor or non-emergency surgery to give patients the opportunity to quit smoking for better health outcome. Below are explanations on how smoking leads to post-surgical complications –

Cigarettes contains both nicotine and carbon monoxide, which can decrease oxygen levels and increase risk of heart-related complications after surgery.

Smoking tobacco also cause damage to the lungs, which disrupts the air flow and increases the risk of post-surgical complications to the lungs.

Smoking also damages immune system, which can delay healing and increase the risk of infection at the wound site.

Other health risks of smoking tobacco

Smoking can damage nearly every organ in the body, including the lungs, heart, blood vessels, reproductive organs, mouth, skin, eyes, and bones.

Blindness

Smoking can increase your risk of age-related macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of blindness in adults over the age of 65.

Type 2 diabetes

Smokers are also at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Smoking can also increase the risk of complications from the disease.

Erectile Dysfunction

Tobacco smoke can affect male sexual function. Smoking tobacco causes narrowing of blood vessels all over your body, including those that supply blood to the penis.

Ectopic pregnancy

Women who smoke are more likely to have ectopic pregnancy – a life-threatening reproductive complication. It happens when a fertilized egg implants somewhere other than the uterus, causing the dead of egg cells. The condition also puts mom’s life at risk.