Smoking for calm, paying with dependence: Doctor explains mental health and tobacco connection

Many people use tobacco to cope with stress, anxiety or depression. A doctor explains how smoking can worsen dependence and mental health challenges.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

Mental Health & Tobacco.

Are you smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco to calm your nerves? Modern science is forcing us to confront the difficult truth i.e tobacco does not treat mental health symptoms but quietly deepens the issue. According to Dr. Amit Chakraborty, Oncologist, Saifee Hospital Mumbai experience he often see patients who say "smoking makes them feel normal." However the doctor notes that in reality what they are experiencing is nothing more than the temporary relief from nicotine withdrawal not genuine emotional regulation.

How nicotine stimulates dopamine?

The doctor, "When we smoke or chew tobacco, nicotine stimulates dopamine release in the brain, creating a short-lived sense of relaxation or control. But over time it leads to a brain depending on nicotine to achieve the same baseline feeling again and again." Dr. Chakraborty calls the result a vicious cycle of dependence, irritability, anxiety and worsening emotional resilience.

Several large studies now show that long-term tobacco use is associated with higher rates of anxiety, depression, sleep issues and substance dependence. A 2023 review published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) found that smoking cessation will result in improvements in both anxiety and depression while improving mood with benefits comparable to antidepressant treatment in some individuals.

Talking about the implication Dr. Chakraborty explained that this is a serious issue for the urban Indian population concerning increased prevalence of mental exhaustion, lack of social support, digital overload, work-related stress and lack of sleep.

He said, "Tobacco often enters quietly during vulnerable moments of college pressure, workplace stress, loneliness, grief and gradually shifts from social habit to psychological crutch." While many people use tobacco to cope with their emotional symptoms the doctor said that it can make the symptoms worse.

Every tobacco-free choice is a step towards a healthier future. On #WorldNoTobaccoDay, @DBTIndia supports science-driven awareness and informed action to prevent tobacco-related diseases and promote healthier lives. Choose health. Choose life. Say NO to tobacco. pic.twitter.com/mirAx0Vkr2 Department of Biotechnology (@DBTIndia) May 31, 2026

Biology of tobacco

Dr. Chakraborty stressed recognizing the biology of tobacco use. "The use of nicotine will result in long-term changes in how well your body handles emotional stress because of the role of long-term nicotine exposure in altering the system of cortisol regulation and the stress response pathways in neurons. So with time it will become harder and harder for a person to control their emotional response to stress because their body will not be able to do it. Thus tobacco has a negative influence on the recovery process from emotional responses to stress, rather than a beneficial one," he explained.

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Tobacco is a significant preventable risk factor for oral, head and neck, lung, oesophageal, pancreatic and bladder cancers. When many patients arrive at cancer centres the addiction to tobacco is already set and it is even more difficult to quit while receiving cancer treatment. This is why it is important to help move the conversation on tobacco beyond cancer as it is more than just a public health issue.

The doctor notes, "It includes issues of mental health as individuals experiencing emotional difficulties should not think that they are being judged. They have to learn to find alternative coping strategies, get psychological support early on in their lives, sleep well, exercise, be part of the community and access timely medical support."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for diagnosis, treatment or support.