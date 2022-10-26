Smog Index Above 300 and COVID: See How It Becomes A Dangerous Cocktail

The particulate matter, which increases during smog could act like a carrier for the virus on which the latter can sit. It can not only convey the virus but also increase its spread.

Smog as we all know is an odd combination of smoke and fog and is prevalent more in urban places. The aftermath of Diwali often results in this phenomenon. While in pre-pandemic times, the condition often spiked the occurrence of respiratory health-related conditions, with COVID in the picture, the outcome has become all the more devastating. Studies over some time have shown that breathing polluted air could worsen the effects of COVID.

Studies have also shown an association between long-term exposure to air pollution and higher COVID-19 mortality rates. As per some experts, the increase in particulate matter in the air can increase the risk of dying from the disease. Some researchers have found that several viruses, including the adenovirus and influenza viruses, can be carried on these particles and could be present in the air for a long duration of time.

Smog and its immediate effect on health

What we usually experience after Diwali is photochemical smog. It is a mixture of pollutants that are formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) react to sunlight, creating a brown haze above cities. A stable atmosphere, strong sunrays and lower temperature favour the formation of smog. It is often characterized by brown hazy fumes which irritate the eyes and the lungs. Delhi's Smog index following Diwali was reportedly 326. The value falls under the hazardous cap where everyone is likely to experience serious health effects. It could be worse for people suffering from COVID. Here are a few health hazards associated with smog-

Irritation and burning of the eyes. It can lead to subconjunctival disease. The onset of cardiovascular diseases like arrhythmia and coronary artery disease Pulmonary diseases like bronchoconstriction, asthma and inflammation. Reproductive complications Reduced vision and more prone to accidents and injuries.

COVID and Smog: A dangerous cocktail

COVID, similar to many other viruses could stay in the air for a short time when people sneeze or the virus might get exposed to air in the form of nasal or saliva droplets. The particulate matter, which increases during smog could act like a carrier for the virus on which the latter can sit. It can not only convey the virus but also increase its spread. Also, the longer presence of particulate matter in the air usually induces damage to the lung cells, increasing the inflammatory state. The rise of inflammation may increase the mortality rate and the severity of the expression of the disease. As per some studies, COVID-19 remains in the aerosol for nearly three hours.

