Smog in Delhi Leading To A Steep Rise In Respiratory Problems: Doctor’s Advice For The Public

Consult a doctor in case of symptoms like breathlessness.

A number of people are complaining of breathing issues due to smog in Delhi, especially senior citizens, say doctors.

Mithila Singh (name changed), a college student from Karol Bagh, Delhi suddenly got an asthma attack while doing her/his daily chores a few days back. She complained of heaviness in chest and breathing issues. Her family members immediately took her to a hospital, where she was treated immediately by giving bronchodilators to make breathing easier for her. Mithila is one of the many patients dealing with respiratory problems due to rising air pollution in the national capital. She is on medication and stable now and has been advised to take rest and do routine check-ups, said doctors at Apollo Spectra, Delhi.

Delhi's air quality has slipped to hazardous levels, which is leading to a steep rise in health problems like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, breathlessness, nausea, burning sensation in the eyes., . While many patients with existing lung problems are finding it difficult to breathe due to the smog, there are a lot of new patients complaining of breathlessness, cough, throat irritation, and dizziness owing to the pollution.

"Those having asthma, a condition causing inflamed airways, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung disease leading to obstructed airflow from the lungs are also getting admitted to the ICU. Till now, a number of people have complained of various problems due to smog, especially breathing issues. The number of similar cases is higher compared to last year. It is noticed more within the senior citizens. while, coughing and a flowing nose has become common within children due to air pollution," said Dr Vipul Rustgi, MBBS MD Medicine, Consultant physician and Diabetologist, Apollo Spectra, Delhi.

Smog can damage your lungs and cardiovascular system

The fog and pollutants come together and form smog, which is fatal for the health, according to Dr Rustgi.

He continued, "Air pollutants emitted from cars and crackers namely sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter mix with fog, and then a dense layer is formed in the atmosphere called smog. This smog leads to health issues like lung diseases, breathlessness, nausea, and even cancer-causing a higher morbidity rate."

"Toxic air is causing cough, cold, throat irritation and spreading viral infections in people of every age group. Not only the lungs but one's cardiovascular system also gets affected due to smog. The smog can also cause serious road accidents. It is difficult to mention the exact number of patients, but yes we are noticing a rise in the patients suffering due to smog," he stated in a press release.

How to prevent or minimize health issues due to smog

To minimize the health issues due to smog, Dr Rustgi has advised the vulnerable population that is elderly, children, pregnant women and those with lung ailments to avoid outdoor activities when there is too much pollution. Traffic policemen, auto-rickshaw drivers, vendors should cover their faces with masks, he said. As suggested by the expert, below are a few other preventive measures one can take:

Keep the windows and doors closed and use an air purifier to flush out the harmful air pollutants and filter the air

Do not venture out in heavy traffic

Do indoor exercises

Stay hydrated to flush out toxins from the body

Avoid going for parties and functions in open ground

Say No to oily food that leads to stress in the body while dealing with smog.

Smog can trigger throat infections so include immunity-boosting vitamin C-rich foods like lemons, melons, grapes, papaya, kiwis, peas, cauliflower, cabbage, okra, red bell peppers, broccoli, seeds to your diet.

Take steam daily.

Keep the allergy kit ready with required medicines, inhalers, and nebulizers

Plant more trees at home.

Consult a doctor in case of symptoms like breathlessness

"Existing patients with lung or heart ailments should stock up medication, keep the inhaler handy and do not ignore signs like wheezing, tiredness. Prolonged exposure to the toxins can invite a stroke, ischemic heart disease, or even lung cancer," added Dr Rustgi.

Delhi's air quality remains under "very poor" category and no major improvement is likely to be seen until Sunday. As of 6:30 am on Thursday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 362, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).