A genuine smile is the best form of non-verbal communication. It can say a lot about you and affect the way people react to you.

Smiling genuinely and often is very important. In order to emphasize on the significance of smile we have been celebrating World Smile Day every year on the first Friday of October since 1999. The creator of the Smiley Face icon, Harvey Ball, was behind the initiative to designate a day to smiling. After his death, Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation has carried his initiative of ‘improving the world, one smile at a time’ forward. This is a day reserved for fun to make everyone laugh.

A simple facial expression can make a big difference in your life. A genuine smile can transform your mood and spread positivity. Smiles are also contagious. You must have seen that people always respond better when you smile at them.

However, in the complex modern scenario, where pretension is the order of the day, it’s tough to find a genuine smile. Now, people fake everything from a smile to an orgasm. Even Mona Lisa’s smile is under a lot of debate. Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa has intrigued people with her smile since the 16thcentury. Now a recent study says that her smile was not genuine.

DID MONA LISA GET IT ALL WRONG?

According to researchers at the University of Cincinnati, the feelings revealed by a smile depends on its symmetry. Happiness is expressed only on the left side of the face.After a detailed study of the painting, they found that the smile was fake because of its asymmetry. The study was published in the journal Cortex.

Researchers asked 42 people to look at two images of the left and right sides of Mona Lisa’s smile and attribute 6 emotions to it. 92.8%, indicated that the left half of it displayed happiness while none found any happiness on the right side of the face. Only 35 people found that the expression was neutral and five said it was disgust. Two of the volunteers thought that it looked sad.

Moreover, researchers said that her smile did not involve any other muscles in the upper part of the face. Had it been genuine, the muscles of the cheeks would have risen and the muscles around the eyes would have contracted.

SPOT A FAKE SMILE

It is easy to spot a fake smile. A genuine one involves the muscles around your eyes and your cheeks. By understanding how it works, you can tell whether a person is being fake or genuine. Just see if the cheeks rise up or not. At the same time, the muscles around the eyes should contract if it is genuine. Look for other indicators like a twinkling in the eyes and the radiance of happiness around the face.

WHY YOU NEED TO SMILE MORE AND GENUINELY



It doesn’t take much to smile truly from the innermost recess of your smile. However, one genuine one is worth a thousand words. It not only spreads positivity, but also boosts your health and well-being. We tell you how.

A genuine smile makes you happy

Smiling can really make you happy. The simple act of smiling releases serotonin in the brain. This neurotransmitter is responsible for making you happy. A study published in Psychological Bulletin says that it can make us happy. Researchers from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville used the data from 138 previously undertaken studies that involved a total of 11,000 participants from around the globe. They found that facial expressions have an impact on feelings. Smiling makes people happier whereas scowling makes them angry. They also said that frowning indicates sadness. But this is true only if your smile is genuine. A fake smile will have adverse effects.

According to another related study published in Academy of Management Journal, fake ones can aggravate health conditions. Researchers from Michigan State University say professionals in the service industry who sport a fake one for their customers experience a feeling of detachment from their work, which makes them less productive. According to them, smiling just for the sake of smiling can cause emotional distress and detachment.

It boosts your immune system

When you have a strong immune system, you can fight off infections and stay healthy. When you smile, you relax. A relaxed body has a stronger immune system. Your body releases endorphins,dopamine and serotonin, the neurotransmitters in the brain that is responsible for making a person feel good. This is good for the immune system.

It helps you fight stress

When you smile, your body releases endorphins. This brings down stress and relaxes the mind. It makes you look attractive and projects confidence. You also appear more trustworthy and approachable. It also supresses the stress hormone cortisol. According to a research at the University of Kansas, smiling during stressful periods can reduce its intensity regardless of whether a person is happy or not.

It relieves pain

It is a great pain reliever. The activated endorphins act as a pain killer and provides relief from pain.

It prevents hypertension

If you are at risk from hypertension, you should definitely smile more. Smiling more can relax you and ensure that you are free from stress. This has a positive impact on blood pressure.

Protects you against heart diseases

Smiling relaxes you and brings down the heart rate. Most heart diseases are the result of stress. So with stress coming down, your risk of developing any cardiovascular problems also comes down significantly. Of course, lifestyle and habits also play a role in heart diseases.

It has anti-aging benefits

Unhappiness can make a person look older than he is. Smiling more will make your skin look better and radiant. This makes you look younger too. So, keep smiling.

Keeps depression and anxiety

Depression and anxiety are the results of an unhappy mind. Of course, stress play a big role too. Smiling makes you happy and calms you down. As a result, you will not get the chance to be depressed and anxious if you smile more.

It controls aggression

A happier mind is at peace and not prone to aggressive behaviour. With the release of endorphins and serotonins, your mind is happy. This is another reason why you should smile more.