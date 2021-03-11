Can’t stay away from your smartphone? You’re not alone. Smartphones have become an inseparable companion for many of us. Unconsciously many of us are tempted to pick up our smartphones and start scrolling through the social media and text messages even when we’re sitting face-to-face with our friends or family members. This is an indication that we’re becoming overly dependent on the devices which can have an impact in our relationships. In a recent survey by the U.S.-based Pew Research Center nearly 50 per cent of adult participants reported they “couldn’t live without” their phones. Another survey from South Korea