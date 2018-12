You may suffer from an inguinal hernia when tissue like a part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles owing to which the resulting bulge can be painful. This hernia can cause life-threatening complications. You will feel a burning or aching sensation at the bulge, a dragging sensation in your groin region along with pressure and weakness. Here are few strategies to prevent it.

Exercise to keep a hernia away!

You will be able to prevent a hernia if you stay physically fit and do exercises like Pilates, sit-ups or crunches and light weights. Opting for yoga can be a good option as well. According to International Journal Of Yoga, Vajrasana can be termed as a meditative asana which doesn’t involve muscle work and compresses inguinal canal which may prevent protrusion of abdominal contents. Ushtrasana can facilitate abdominal muscles to stretch and paschimottanasana will facilitate them to contract along with compression over an inguinal canal. While pawanmuktasana may make your abdominal muscles strong, can compress your inguinal canal reduces the intra-abdominal pressure by releasing air from the gastrointestinal tract. But, keep in mind that you shouldn’t do any strenuous activities. Avoid doing squats and those exercises which can put pressure on your abdomen. You may experience from muscle tearing due to those fast movements. This can also increase your risk of getting a hernia.

Load up on fibre

You will be able to regulate your bowel movements and prevent constipation if you eat foods which contain fibre. Constipation can cause straining which increases your hernia risk. Try to incorporate fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes in your daily diet.

Lifting heavy objects is a strict no-no

While lifting a heavy object, bend down with your knees. Try to make your legs do the more lifting instead of your torso. If you are finding it difficult to lift any object then avoid doing so.

Quit smoking

Various studies suggest that men are eight times more likely to suffer from an inguinal hernia than women. But, if you are a smoker then you will be at a greater risk of suffering from a hernia. Cigarettes carry nicotine and other toxins, tobacco and e-cigarettes degrade collagen. Your abdominal wall gets strengthened due to collagen. Thus, you will have a weaker abdominal wall due to the damaged collagen. Also, smokers may tend to cough more as the smoke can take a toll on their lungs and this can put pressure on your abdomen.

Treat your enlarged prostate

If you have an enlarged prostate then this can lead to straining while you urinate. This, in turn, can pressurize your abdomen. If you urinate frequently during night time, straining to make your urine to empty your bladder at the end of urination, then this can be a sign of an enlarged prostate.