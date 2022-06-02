Smart Inhalers For Asthma Patients: Know All About It

Researchers state that digital monitoring devices like smart inhalers can help diagnose and treat hard-to-control asthma, potentially reducing the need for oral steroids or biologic therapies.

Patients suffering from asthma need to adhere to a very strict medication schedule. The only way to try and mitigate the severity of the condition is by following proper timings of dosage to keep their symptoms under control. Inhalers form an essential part of this regimen. Due to the discovery of inhalers, asthma patients no longer need to take oral drugs and injections. Drugs and injections come with certain adverse effects that could be avoided because of the availability of inhalers.

Some patients, especially kids, do not follow the routine prescribed by doctors. By ignoring the recommended treatment schedule, patients often fall ill. Recently, science and technology have undergone dramatic changes with the development of novel technologies that help examine the health of the patient as a whole.

During this year's American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) conference in Phoenix, AZ, researchers explained how digital monitoring devices can help diagnose and treat hard-to-control asthma, potentially reducing the need for oral steroids or biologic therapies.

What Is A Smart Inhaler?

A smart inhaler is a newly invented technology that integrates connectivity with a mobile app, via Bluetooth, for instance. The device is built with sensor technology that helps record data about the time and date of use, and it also specifies the location of the patient at each use. This helps doctors and hospitals monitor asthma patients and keep their condition in control.

How Does It Work?

These inhalers have a new feature, an electronic monitor that attaches to the device and automatically tracks where and when the medication is used. Bluetooth sends this information to an app on the patient's mobile phone and to a dashboard where the medical team can see, at a glance, when symptoms are popping up, if any patient is having a relapse and how regularly medications are taken.

What Do Experts Say?

About 17% of adult asthma patients have difficult-to-control asthma, meaning they limit their activity due to breathing symptoms and use reliever medications multiple times a week. Researcher Giselle Mosnaim, MD, of NorthShore University Health System suggests that correcting inhaling technique and sticking to the use of the meds can cut that 17% down to just 3.7%. She spoke about digital monitoring at a conference session on digital technologies for asthma management.

A research based on 5,000 asthmatic patients revealed that if a patient does not use his or her inhaler in the proper technique as advised by Doctors, it could worsen the symptoms of asthma and could increase asthma exacerbations. It also shows that despite new devices and new technologies, we still have poor inhaler technique.

Experts have advised that electronic medication monitors are the gold standard these days because they minimize impact on patient behavior and allow reliable data collection in real-world settings.