A lack of sleep can be troublesome. You will not be able to stay focused. You may end up feeling fatigued. Furthermore, you may also suffer from hypertension, heart disease and obesity. So, if you are one of them who find it difficult to hit the sack then this new study can be helpful for you.

Do you know that just like rocking motion may help your child fall asleep faster. Similarly, adults may also get some benefit from it. Yes, the new study says so. In the study published in Current Biology, the researchers revealed that rocking can not only help you to sleep better. But, it may also boost your memory while sleeping. Thus, rocking can be a solution for you, if you find it difficult to sleep. Furthermore, we also brief you about the strategies which can help you maintain good sleep hygiene.

Prep up your room

According to the National Sleep Foundation, you should have a peaceful sleep environment. The coolness of your bedrooms should be between 60 and 67 degrees. Your bedroom should be noise-free owing to which you will be able to sleep better and there will be no disturbance or any other distractions. Use a cozy mattress and pillow which will support your spine. Check for proper light settings. Tons of studies suggest that exposure to light during the night can affect your circadian rhythm and may trick your brain. Thus, your brain will that it is still daytime. This, in turn, can reduce hormones like melatonin, which help you relax and get a peaceful and deep sleep. Avoid using electronic gadgets or watching television before hitting the sack. Try to use blackout curtains, eye shades or earplugs, which will help you sleep.

Follow bedtime rituals

In order to sleep peacefully, you can take up any activity which can help you relax. Avoid doing activities which can lead to stress and anxiety and rob you of your sleep. Try meditation and so on which can calm you down.

Stick to your sleep schedule

You should always be in sync with your sleep schedule. You should follow the same sleep and wake-up time. This can help regulate your body clock and make you fall asleep.

Daytime exercise can be helpful

Exercise can help increase the duration and quality of sleep by enhancing the production of serotonin in your brain and also decreasing levels of cortisol, which is the stress hormone. However, do not overdo it. Excessive exercising is tied to poor sleep. Hence, a moderate-to-vigorous exercise in the morning can help you sleep peacefully. Moreover, you can also take up yoga. Try yogasanas like child’s pose (balasana), reclining bound angle pose (supta baddha konasana) and wind-relieving pose (pawanmuktasana), to name a few.

Journaling can be beneficial

Many of you may find it difficult to hit the sack since your thoughts keep running in circles. A lot of studies observed that this can lead to anxiety and stress and create negative emotions and sleep disturbance. Thus, can help you sleep better as it can calm you down. So, try and take out sometime in the night to write about what you feel. Be optimistic and think about positive events which will help you feel good.